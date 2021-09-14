CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Lafourche by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafourche The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana North Central Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1041 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Hahnville, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Laplace, Chalmette, Reserve, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Waggaman, Ama and River Ridge. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

