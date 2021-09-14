Comedian Jim Breuer cancels shows due to venue vaccine rule: ‘I won’t be enslaved’
ROYAL OAK (WWJ) -- Comedian Jim Breuer has canceled his upcoming Michigan and New Jersey shows because he refuses to comply with the venue’s vaccination policies. The stand-up and Saturday Night Live alum was set to perform at the Royal Oak Music Theater on Friday, October 1 and Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey on December 3, but announced via Facebook Live over the weekend that he had axed the shows, “Due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up to prove you’re vaccinated.”www.audacy.com
