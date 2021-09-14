CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Jim Breuer cancels shows due to venue vaccine rule: ‘I won’t be enslaved’

 7 days ago
ROYAL OAK (WWJ) -- Comedian Jim Breuer has canceled his upcoming Michigan and New Jersey shows because he refuses to comply with the venue’s vaccination policies. The stand-up and Saturday Night Live alum was set to perform at the Royal Oak Music Theater on Friday, October 1 and Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey on December 3, but announced via Facebook Live over the weekend that he had axed the shows, “Due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up to prove you’re vaccinated.”

NJ.com

Jim Breuer skips town, short of a shingle | Editorial

Comedian Jim Breuer announced last week he was cancelling a gig in Montclair and other venues that require proof of vaccination for audience members, and for this we should be thankful, because this is not someone you’d choose to have within particle range when he’s dropping his viral load. The...
mediaite.com

SNL Alum Jim Breuer Cancels Standup Shows at Venues Requiring Covid Vaccinations, Calls the Policy ‘Segregation’

Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer announced that he has canceled his standup shows at venues requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination. “Due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccination — to prove you’re vaccinated, to prove you’ve had a shot — I’m absolutely not doing those shows,” Breuer said in a recent 22 minute Facebook Live, adding, “What these establishments are doing are wrong. What this dictatorship is doing is wrong.”
1049 The Edge

Jim Breuer Not Performing in MI Due To COVID Vaccine Mandate

Jim Breuer will no longer be performing at a Michigan venue because of vaccine mandates. On Friday, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alumni Jim Breuer, announced the cancellation of two shows that he had previously booked. One of those shows was at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal. The reason he decided to cancel the shows was that the venue, which is run by AEG Live, is requiring all guests have proof of vaccination to attend the show.
