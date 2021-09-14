CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Cover picture for the articleJapan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.

