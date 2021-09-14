Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the high-grade vein footprint on surface at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. Two new zones of veining have been identified to the northeast and east of a previously sampled vein system with zones measuring approximately 600 metres (m) by 550 m and 250 m by 700 m, respectively (Figure 1). Highlights from the selective rock sampling in these newly identified zones yielded 11 samples over 1,000 g/t silver, with a peak assay of 7,220 g/t silver (Figure 2), and 23 samples over 1 g/t gold, with a peak assay of 12.3 g/t gold (Figure 3). In addition, a channel sample from the southern margin of the northeast vein extension yielded a broad interval of 25 m of 47.6 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (Figure 1). Rock grab highlights and channel sampling results are presented below in Tables 1 & 2.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO