Students have been back on campus for four weeks now, but we are still taking precautions with the still-present novel coronavirus. We are still limiting classroom sizes to limit the exposure of students. Social distancing is still enforced on campus and some classes, like mine, that have been divided into two groups: On each day the class meets, half are in person and the rest are attending via Zoom. On the next day of class, those who met in person during the previous class are online and the other half are meeting from their computers.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO