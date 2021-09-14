CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montpelier, VT

1st female LGBT federal appeals court nominee to get hearing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is considering President Joe Biden’s nomination of a Vermont judge who played a role in the state’s passage of the first-in-the-nation civil unions law, a forerunner of same-sex marriage, to become the first openly LGBT woman to serve on any federal circuit court.

At the start of the Tuesday hearing, Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, of Vermont, called the nomination of Beth Robinson, an associate justice on the Vermont Supreme Court, to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit “truly historic.” The court’s territory includes Connecticut, New York and Vermont.

“She’s been hailed as a tireless champion for equal rights and equal justice in the mode of the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Leahy said as he introduced Robinson. “It’s no exaggeration to say that Beth helped Vermont and America more fully realizing the meaning of equality under the law.”

Robinson helped argue the case that led to Vermont’s 2000 civil unions law. She has served on the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011.

She “has built a reputation for her impartiality, and fair application of the law,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, in his introduction. “She treats people with respect and compassion and she understands the duty of the court to provide equitable justice.”

Robinson told the committee that she would be honored to continue her work promoting the rule of law as a judge on the 2nd circuit.

___

This story’s headline has been corrected to show that Robinson would be the first LGBT woman to serve on the federal appeals court, not the first LGBT person.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Republicans sue over excess campaign donations to Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party on Tuesday sued to stop Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection campaign from collecting excess donations, contending that an exception letting her raise unlimited amounts because of attempts to recall her from office is unconstitutional. The lawsuit in federal court, also brought by party...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Montpelier, VT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Vermont Society
Montpelier, VT
Society
The Associated Press

Panel endorses changes to law that sets limits on spending

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday moved to significantly change the threshold on new legislation that limits spending of federal money by a governor-led panel. The law, passed shortly before the Republican-led Legislature adjourned in April, came after the Emergency Commission, headed by GOP Gov. Doug Burgum,...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Beth Robinson
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

US govt to probe Zoom’s $14.7B Five9 deal for natsec risks

A U.S. government committee that reviews foreign investment in telecom is probing videoconferencing company Zoom’s $14.7 billion deal for cloud call center company Five9. In an August filing with the Federal Communications Commission, the Justice Department, which chairs the committee, said it would review the deal “to determine whether this application poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests of the United States.” The Justice Department “believes that such risk may be raised by the foreign participation (including the foreign relationships and ownership) associated with the application.” The Wall Street Journal first reported the probe.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Senate#Appellate Court#Ap#Democratic#The Vermont Supreme Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 2nd Circuit
The Associated Press

Wray: Afghanistan unrest could inspire extremism inside US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The possibility of a 9/11-type attack has diminished over the last 20 years, but the Taliban victory in Afghanistan could embolden U.S.-based extremists at the same time that the FBI is confronting increasing threats from individuals motivated by racial and political grievances, top national security officials warned Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Second accuser joins lawsuit against billionaire Leon Black

NEW YORK (AP) — A second woman has accused billionaire Leon Black of rape in claims lawyers are seeking to add to a defamation lawsuit filed against him in the spring. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, added her claims late Monday to a June lawsuit in New York state court that seeks unspecified damages for a woman who said she was sexually abused and raped by Black over a six-year period.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Evergrande struggles, FedEx stumbles

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel. WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is rolling out new COVID-19 rules for travelers flying into the country. They will take effect in November. The rules will affect Americans and noncitizens alike, as the White House seeks to restore more normal air travel after 18 months of disruption caused by COVID-19. All adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. will be required to be fully vaccinated before boarding their flight. Fully vaccinated Americans will only need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure to the U.S. Those who are not fully vaccinated will see tougher testing and contact tracing protocols.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

578K+
Followers
316K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy