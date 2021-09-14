CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Day Market Update: FuelCell Energy Jumps After Q3 Results; RedHill Biopharma Shares Slide

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.49% to 34,698.16 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 15,098.38. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.24% to 4,458.05. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,223,890 cases with around 662,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,289,570 cases and 443,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,006,420 COVID-19 cases with 587,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 225,389,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,642,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

stockxpo.com

Energy Stocks Resist Market’s September Slide

Even with stocks skidding to their worst day in four months, energy remains the top-performing sector in the market. Shares of oil-and-gas companies tumbled 3% on Monday amid a marketwide rout sparked by troubles in China’s property market, but the energy sector is still the brightest spot in a down September for stocks. Energy stocks in the S&P 500 lead the broad index’s 11 other sectors this month, with a 1.2% decline.
Business Insider

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Edges Lower; Helbiz Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.11% to 33,932.34 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 14,740.41. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.09% to 4,353.81. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,289,820 cases with around 676,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,504,530 cases and 445,380 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,247,660 COVID-19 cases with 590,950 deaths. In total, there were at least 229,132,900 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,701,330 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Business Insider

Swiss Market Closes Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Tuesday, after moving in a tight range modestly above the flat line. Unlike most of the European markets, the Swiss market ended just marginally up as buying interest was somewhat subdued with investors reacting to the data showing a drop in exports.
Business Insider

32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares jumped 177.4% to $39.83. Helbiz Media, the media arm of Helbiz announced a deal with Amazon Italy, a unit of Amazon.com. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) jumped 48.3% to $1.9284 after declining around 4% on Monday. ReWalk Robotics, last month, reported Q2 sales of $1.44 million. Spire...
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Turning In Lackluster Performance As Fed Announcement Looms

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks have shown a lack of direction during trading on Tuesday. The major averages moved to the upside early in the session but have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Currently, the major averages are...
Business Insider

Why Globant's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $235 to $395. Globant's stock is trading up 3.06% to a price of $322.69. The stock's volume is currently 122.28 thousand, which is roughly 35.09% of its recent 30-day volume average of 348.50 thousand.
Business Insider

What Wall Street expects from Aehr Test System's earnings

On September 23, Aehr Test System reveals earnings for the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts predict losses per share of $0.030. Go here to watch Aehr Test System stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On September 23, Aehr Test System will report earnings from the Q1. 1 analyst...
Business Insider

Apogee Enterprises Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Gross Margin Shrinks

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 2% year-over-year to $325.79 million, beating the consensus of $315.39 million. Reveneu by segments: Architectural Framing Systems $149.97 million (-2% Y/Y); Architectural Glass $79.37 million (-8% Y/Y); Architectural Services $83.03 million (+13% Y/Y); and Large-Scale Optical $23.54 million (+40% Y/Y). Adjusted...
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Atento To Neutral With Price Target Of $30

Goldman Sachs analyst Diego Aragao upgraded Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $30, up from $11.40, implying an upside of 3.34%. Aragao is confident about the company's ability to keep up with the digital transformation in Latin America by shifting its portfolio of offerings toward more value-added solutions.
Business Insider

Did Sundial Growers Break Critical Support?

Holders of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) need to watch the critical 70-cent level. This level has been support for the stock, but now it may be breaking. If it does, it may be the beginning of a new downtrend. What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who...
Benzinga

Uber Eyes Positive Q3 EBITDA, Shares Jump 6% Premarket

In some big news for the rideshare giant, Uber on Tuesday revised its Q3 2021 outlook and now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to be positive as early as this quarter. Shares of the company's stock jumped north of 6% on premarket movement on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday morning.
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Narrowly Mixed Ahead Of Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday following the sell-off seen during trading on Monday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing narrowly mixed. While the Nasdaq rose 32.50 points or...
Benzinga

Verrica Pharma Shares Slide After Response Letter From FDA

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: VRCA) marketing application seeking approval for VP-102 for molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin disease. The FDA had previously extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the application by three months.
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
Business Insider

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enphase Energy

Within the last quarter, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $209.33 versus the current price of Enphase Energy at 154.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
MarketWatch

Tegna stock surges after after confirming it received buyout bids

Shares of Tegna Inc. surged 5.7% toward a five-month high in midday trading Tuesday, after the TV station operator confirmed that it has recently received buyout bids. The company didn't provide details on the bid. "Consistent with its fiduciary duty to Tegna shareholders, the board will carefully review and evaluate these proposals," the company said in a statement. Tegna shares soared 17.9% last week amid speculation over merger proposals. On Monday, the New York Post reported, citing sources close to the matter, that Apollo Global Management Inc. has teamed with Standard General to make a bid of more than $8 billion for Tegna. Apollo's stock rose 1.5% in midday trading Tuesday. Tegna's stock has soared 47.9% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 16.5%.
