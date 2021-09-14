Giving Matters: Project HOPE Foundation celebrates 25 years

Six years ago, all Connie Post wanted was to give her child a chance for a normal life with her family. When Cadence Post was 11, she was doing well at home, but at school she had episodes of crying and lashing out. When a trusted school official who had advocated for Cadence in the past called for a meeting, Post thought they’d be discussing ways to improve the school environment to help her daughter, since that was the only place she was experiencing behavioral issues.