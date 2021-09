Banyan Gold Corp. [BYN-TSXV; BYAGF-OTC] reported assay results from the final 15 drill holes of the phase 1 program at the Powerline deposit on the 100%-optioned AurMac property, located 56 km northeast of Mayo, Yukon. Fifty holes, totalling 10,476 metres, were drilled in a systematic 100-metre centred grid completed in July, 2021. Banyan is pleased that the results have increased the area of known gold mineralization by more than 650 per cent (from 160 metres2 to 1.22 km2) and demonstrated potential for additional growth of the deposit in all directions. Phase 2 drilling at Powerline is continuing.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO