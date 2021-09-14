CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

A $3.5 Trillion Question: What Is Budget Reconciliation? Here's An Explainer

By Eric McDaniel
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 8 days ago
This story is part of "The Basics" from The NPR Politics Podcast, where we regularly explain a key idea behind the news we talk about on our show. Subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast here. Senate Democrats are working on a massive $3.5 trillion economic plan that, if passed, would...

TheAtlantaVoice

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

The House voted late Tuesday to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year — midnight […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Biden meets with divided Democrats over $3.5 trillion budget plan

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Time growing shorter, President Joe Biden planned to meet privately Wednesday with House and Senate Democrats as Congress worked to bridge party divisions over his big “build back better” agenda ahead of crucial voting deadlines.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KVCR NEWS

Democrats Face Uncertain Path To Avoid Fiscal Calamity

Democrats in Washington are working against a rapidly approaching deadline to end a standoff with Republicans that could force a partial government shutdown and a panic over the nation's credit rating. "We're calm and everybody's good and our work's almost done," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said as she returned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Democrats unveil plans to suspend debt limit

Democratic congressional leaders on Monday unveiled plans to suspend the nation's borrowing limit, following a White House warning of "economic catastrophe" unless that ceiling is raised. The legislation also would fund the government through the end of the year after the current budget lapses on September 30. But the fate of the plan is unclear since Republicans have vowed to withhold support for raising the debt ceiling, which is needed to fund spending already approved by lawmakers, including the massive rescue packages rolled out during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The American people expect our Republican colleagues to live up to their responsibilities and make good on the debts they proudly helped incur," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Democrats cannot grant legal status to millions of immigrants as part of budget bill, Senate parliamentarian rules

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats could not include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants as part of their budget bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats have prepared "alternate proposal" to address immigration reform as part of the $3.5 trillion proposal. Democrats and Republicans have failed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Dreamers can’t gain citizenship through Democrats’ $3.5T bill, Senate parliamentarian says

Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs for their plan to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal. The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Democrats ponder big challenge in their $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill: How to pay for it

WASHINGTON — How do you raise $3.5 trillion?. Congressional Democrats are working feverishly to figure that out as they draft a bill that would dramatically expand the social safety net while addressing climate change and other top priorities of President Biden. The effort to pass the legislation faces a precarious path with slim party majorities and pressure from moderates including West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to significantly scale back the eye-popping price tag over the next decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
6abc

Manchin, Sanders at odds over $3.5 trillion budget resolution

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., reiterated his call on Sunday for a strategic pause on the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doubled down on the need to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure and budget reconciliation bills. "The urgency -- I can't understand why we can't take time...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

