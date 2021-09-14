SHINee's Key prepares to fight against aliens in the new set of teaser photos for his first solo mini-album 'BAD LOVE'
SHINee's Key continues to tease the concepts to his upcoming first solo mini-album 'BAD LOVE.'. Just a day ago, Key dropped a mood sampler video, in which Key walks on a lonely planet by himself, surrounded by a sandy landscape with a pinkish color. In the mood sampler, there were extraterrestrial life forms in cages. In the latest teaser photos, Key is getting ready to fight against these aliens but ends up being captured!www.allkpop.com
