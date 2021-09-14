CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLACKPINK's Lisa breaks Taylor Swift's record for most MV views in 24 hours on YouTube with 'LALISA' solo debut MV

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 8 days ago

BLACKPINK's Lisa has broken Taylor Swift's record for most music video views in 24 hours on YouTube with her "LALISA" solo debut MV. According to YouTube on September 13, Lisa's "LALISA" MV hit over 73,600,000 views in 24 hours. The last MV that held the record was for American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's 2019 track "ME!", which reached over 65 million views in a day.

HipHopDX.com

Megan The Stallion's Viral 'Thot Shit' Twerk Helped Earn A Platinum Plaque

Compared to her monstrous 2020, Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 has been somewhat of a quiet year. She was featured on several songs and got a movie bag after placing on the Coming 2 America soundtrack with “I’m A King” featuring Bobby Sessions. Megan Thee Stallion managed to release a single...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

“I Wanted to Show a New Side of Me”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Her Solo Debut

Less than 24 hours after the release of her solo debut LALISA, BLACKPINK’s Lisa had racked up an impressive 70.3 million views on YouTube, breaking the record set by Taylor Swift’s “ME” in 2019. Within 49 hours, the title track “LALISA” had crossed the 100 million views mark, arguably the fastest music video by a solo artist to do so in the platform’s history (although YouTube has yet to confirm).
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Drake (‘Certified Lover Boy’) still number-one on Billboard 200, while Kacey Musgraves (‘Star-Crossed’) has a banner week for women in country

Drake‘s “Certified Lover Boy” dominated the Billboard 200 albums chart in its debut week, so it’s no surprise that he has notched a second week on top for the tracking week of September 10 through 16. But while this week’s debuts couldn’t knock him from his perch, there was plenty of love to go around. Read more at Billboard. “Certified Lover Boy” achieved 236,000 units, which is down from 613,000 last week, but more than enough to keep it on top. Streaming accounted for an overwhelming 227,000 of those, while album sales were only 6,500 and track sales amounted to 2,500....
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' dance practice video surpasses 400 million YouTube views

Another BLACKPINK video has reached a new milestone!. As of 12:05 PM on September 19 KST, the choreography video for "Kill This Love" surpassed 400 million YouTube. The video is the third BLACKPINK dance video to reach the 400 million view achievement, following the "How You Like That" dance performance video and the dance practice for "DDU-DU DDU-DU." It is also the 13th BLACKPINK video overall to reach the milestone.
THEATER & DANCE
wfav951.com

Taylor Swift Praises Anita Baker For Gaining Control Of Her Masters

Taylor Swift praised Anita Baker for managing to gain control of her masters. The R&B singer announced on Twitter Friday (Sept 3rd) that “All My Children Are Coming Home,” along with aphoto of her first five album: The Songstress (1983), The Rapture (1986), Giving You the Best That I Got (1988), Compositions (1990) and Rhythm of Love (1994).
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK's Lisa talks about revealing her forehead for the first time since debut in her 'LALISA' MV

On September 10 BLACKPINK member Lisa greeted fans in a global press conference for her solo debut single album, 'LALISA'. First, Lisa shared her thoughts on promoting solo for the first time since her debut. She commented, "Preparing for promotions by myself felt kind of boring, and it made me miss my members. But I still worked hard, so please look forward to it."
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Releases Teaser For ‘LALISA’ Music Video

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has released a teaser giving fans a first look at the upcoming music video for her solo debut track LALISA. The clip released Tuesday, September 7, features various glamorous scenes of the singer including one of her walking through a castle like hallway and one of her riding a motorbike.
MUSIC
NME

Lisa’s dull and empty ‘Lalisa’ is far from the solo debut the BLACKPINK rapper deserves

“I’m incomparable, you gon’ still love me,” Lisa raps midway through ‘Lalisa’, the title track of her solo debut single album. The second half of that line almost feels like a challenge from the BLACKPINK rapper and dancer in the context of this release. Instead of being the shining, swaggering triumph you might expect, its quality is disappointingly low – a record that suggests perhaps she, or at the very least YG Entertainment’s stable of songwriters and producers, aren’t unequalled at all.
MUSIC
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Dishes On Her Solo Debut Track, Bandmates’ Support, & Revealing Her Forehead For 1st Time

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has shared her thoughts on her highly-anticipated solo debut!. On September 10, Lisa held an online press conference several hours before the release of her first solo mini album “LALISA.” During the conference, the idol confessed that it had taken a long time to kick in that she was finally making her long-awaited solo debut.
MUSIC
Soompi

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Wows On “The Tonight Show” With Premiere Performance Of “Lalisa”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa lit up “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with her debut performance of her new solo track “Lalisa“!. On September 11 KST, Lisa appeared on the famous U.S. late-night talk show to premiere her solo debut track “Lalisa,” which has been topping iTunes charts all over the world and racking up a potentially record-breaking number of views on YouTube in just the first day of its release.
NFL
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s “Whistle” Becomes Their 6th Group MV To Hit 700 Million Views

BLACKPINK has just hit the 700 million mark with another music video!. On September 12 at approximately 8:53 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for “Whistle” surpassed 700 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s sixth music video to do so following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.”
MUSIC
allkpop.com

‘IDOL’ becomes BTS’s 6th MV to reach 1 Billion views on YouTube

As of September 11th KST, BTS‘s MV for ‘IDOL‘ has now reached 1 Billion views on YouTube. This is now BTS’s 6th MV to achieve this amount of views. The other MV’s include. ‘Boy With Luv’ (featuring Halsey), ‘‘DNA,‘ ‘Dynamite, ‘‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),‘ and ‘FAKE LOVE. ‘. ‘IDOL’...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
95.5 FM WIFC

New music roundup: Glass Animals, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more

Here are some notable new tracks to take you through the weekend:. Glass Animals has released their new single, “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance).” Frontman Dave Bayley says the song was inspired by pandemic and needing to find an outlet to let off some steam. “I want people to switch their devices off, put this song on, close their eyes, and have that release for a moment,” he says.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK's Lisa thanks her fellow members for staying with her until dawn during her solo debut MV filming

BLACKPINK's Lisa revealed that she was able to prepare well for her solo album thanks to the support of BLINKs and her fellow members. On September 10 KST, Lisa attended an online press conference for her upcoming solo single album 'LALISA'. Lisa's title track, also called "LALISA", brings together the powerful sounds of hip hop, charismatic rap, and a high quality performance, bringing to life Lisa's musical identity. Lisa, who is the third BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut, revealed that her activities with the BLACKPINK members were nourishing to her experiences.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

LISA Drops Solo Music ‘LALISA’ and She’s Already Setting Records

24-year-old singer/dancer/rapper Lalisa Manoban (Lisa) is already a known dominant force in the industry through her contributions to the triumphant K-Pop group BlackPink – and five years later, she’s making her dominant solo debut that’s already setting records. After solo releases from Jennie and Rosé that respectfully maintained each member’s...
MUSIC
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Sweeps iTunes Charts All Over The World With Solo Debut Track “Lalisa”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is dominating iTunes charts across the globe with her solo debut!. On September 10 at 1 p.m. KST, Lisa made her long-awaited solo debut with her first single album “LALISA,” featuring the title track of the same name. Within hours of its release, Lisa’s new song “Lalisa” soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world.
MUSIC
Billboard

Blackpink's Lisa on Her Solo Debut and Stepping Up Her Rap Skills: 'I Pushed Myself'

If you don't know Lisa's name already, you'll remember it now. The member of superstar K-pop group Blackpink is spelling it out -- literally -- on her just-released debut solo project, Lalisa, which gets its title from her full first name. And like bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, who all pursue solo endeavors in addition to their work as a group, Lisa's bringing fans into her own world with a pair of songs that take her love of hip-hop to the next level. The title track expands on the maximalist, globe-trotting sound of Blackpink bangers like "How You Like That" with rapid-fire flows and nods to her Thai heritage -- while b-side "Money," built around a languid horn loop, is the closest she's ever gotten to contemporary American rap music, with enough hooks and dancefloor commands to inspire a TikTok craze.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Lisa's solo debut track 'LALISA' ranks #1 on iTunes top song charts in 60 different countries

BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo debut track "LALISA" has been met with extreme success. On September 11 at 8AM KST, Lisa's title track "LALISA" ranked #1 on iTunes top song charts in 60 different countries. It showed great popularity among fans from North America, South America, Europe, and Asia regions. "MONEY", the side track of Lisa's solo album, also achieved impressive results with a #2 ranking.
MUSIC

