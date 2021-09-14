BLACKPINK's Lisa breaks Taylor Swift's record for most MV views in 24 hours on YouTube with 'LALISA' solo debut MV
BLACKPINK's Lisa has broken Taylor Swift's record for most music video views in 24 hours on YouTube with her "LALISA" solo debut MV. According to YouTube on September 13, Lisa's "LALISA" MV hit over 73,600,000 views in 24 hours. The last MV that held the record was for American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's 2019 track "ME!", which reached over 65 million views in a day.www.allkpop.com
