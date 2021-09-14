BLACKPINK's Lisa breaks Taylor Swift's record for most MV views in 24 hours on YouTube with 'LALISA' solo debut MV

If you don't know Lisa's name already, you'll remember it now. The member of superstar K-pop group Blackpink is spelling it out -- literally -- on her just-released debut solo project, Lalisa, which gets its title from her full first name. And like bandmates Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, who all pursue solo endeavors in addition to their work as a group, Lisa's bringing fans into her own world with a pair of songs that take her love of hip-hop to the next level. The title track expands on the maximalist, globe-trotting sound of Blackpink bangers like "How You Like That" with rapid-fire flows and nods to her Thai heritage -- while b-side "Money," built around a languid horn loop, is the closest she's ever gotten to contemporary American rap music, with enough hooks and dancefloor commands to inspire a TikTok craze.

