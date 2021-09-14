‘Colin in Black & White’: Netflix Releases Trailer For Upcoming Kaepernick Drama Series

"Then one day… we realize that the game we're playing is someone else's." Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for the new Ava DuVernary series titled Colin in Black & White, which is debuting at the Toronto Film Festival this month. This seems to be a follow-up to her award-winning dramatic series "When They See Us", which is one of the best series I've ever watched. Colin in Black & White is not a documentary, but it's a new Netflix docu-drama series developed by both Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, as a look back at Kaepernick's life. Similar to "When They See Us" in many ways. This dramatic series explores his high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist. Starring Jaden Michael as a young Colin, with Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, and of course Colin Kaepernick as well. This is a slick teaser taking us through the years of Colin's youth, even though it doesn't have much footage. I'm definitely curious to see more from this - all good so far. "You don't know Kaepernick until you know Colin."

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO