CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘Colin in Black & White’: Netflix Releases Trailer For Upcoming Kaepernick Drama Series

By Alexa Imani Spencer
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming drama series on the life of Colin Kaepernick, Colin in Black & White. The coming-of-age series, produced by Ava DuVernay and narrated by Kaepernick, premieres Oct. 29. In the series, Jaden Michael stars as Kaepernick in his formative years. Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) and...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 1

Related
First Showing

First Teaser for Ava DuVernary's New Series 'Colin in Black & White'

"Then one day… we realize that the game we're playing is someone else's." Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for the new Ava DuVernary series titled Colin in Black & White, which is debuting at the Toronto Film Festival this month. This seems to be a follow-up to her award-winning dramatic series "When They See Us", which is one of the best series I've ever watched. Colin in Black & White is not a documentary, but it's a new Netflix docu-drama series developed by both Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick, as a look back at Kaepernick's life. Similar to "When They See Us" in many ways. This dramatic series explores his high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist. Starring Jaden Michael as a young Colin, with Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, and of course Colin Kaepernick as well. This is a slick teaser taking us through the years of Colin's youth, even though it doesn't have much footage. I'm definitely curious to see more from this - all good so far. "You don't know Kaepernick until you know Colin."
NFL
Mic

Colin Kaepernick's new Netflix documentary highlights the man behind the icon

For the last five years, you can probably count on two hands the amount of times you've seen Colin Kaepernick make any public statements. On October 29, his Netflix limited series Colin in Black & White will be the first time he tells the world the story of the man whose identity has been lost in his iconography.
NFL
Roger Ebert

TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Belfast, Colin in Black and White

The Toronto International Film Festival, a bellwether for the awards season, typically invites a certain kind of film: prestige period pieces, serious dramas on heavy subjects, and especially biopics. This year offers three wildly different kinds of biopics: an eccentric Victorian set tale concerning one man’s love of cats, a famous actor’s modest childhood within the religiously divided city of Belfast, and a miniseries about a politically passionate quarterback. They show the wide eclectic range that can sometimes spring from what can be a rote genre.
NFL
/Film

Colin In Black & White: Release Date, Cast, And More

​​(Welcome to , our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) Selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Colin Kaepernick was predicted to be a game changer for the struggling team. After taking over as head quarterback, Kaepernick led the team in 2012 to their first Super Bowl appearance in almost two decades. Everything changed in 2016, however, when Kaepernick made worldwide headlines when he famously took a knee during the pregame performance of the national anthem as a way to protest police brutality and racial injustice.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Most Unapologetically Black Moments From the 2021 Emmy Awards

Tonight (Sept. 19), the 73rd annual Emmy Awards are taking place at the L.A. Live entertainment complex. The show is sure to be filled with exciting moments that will keep viewers entertained, celebrating the best television and streaming shows. All those months of binge watching have finally paid off and we predict the show will highlight the most amazing Black talent in the television industry.
SOCIETY
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Kenny Leon
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Mary Louise Parker
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Limited Series#American Football#Shadow#Itsjadenmichael#Kaepernick7#Reporter Com
New York Post

Here’s who was left out of the 2021 Emmys’ In Memoriam tribute

Well, it seemed like a really thorough recap — until viewers realized Emmys 2021 left one of their own out of the In Memoriam segment. Amid an emotional montage of tributes to lost stars — ranging from Michael K. Williams and Cloris Leachman to Norm Macdonald and Cicely Tyson — at least one Emmy winner was forgotten.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Samira Wiley Made Damn Sure Her Edgy Undercut Was on Full Display at the Emmys

Samira Wiley brought some serious edginess to the Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The Handmaid's Tale star, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, debuted a fierce undercut that's buzzed on the left side and long, curly, and side-swept on top. After walking the red carpet with her wife, Lauren Morelli, Wiley made sure viewers watching from home got an up-close glimpse at the haircut by standing with her left side facing the cameras for her interview with Karamo Brown. "You couldn't see my face," she joked before chatting with the Queer Eye star.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Netflix’s “The Crown” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday evening, winning as best drama and comedy series while sweeping or nearly sweeping top performance honors in their respective genres. In addition to its top drama award, “The Crown” collected lead acting honors for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor and supporting prizes for Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies. “Ted Lasso” earned a lead-actor Emmy for co-creator Jason Sudeikis and supporting honors for Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” scored the Emmy for outstanding limited/anthology series or movie, while also winning a prize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan,...
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

Emmy Awards 2021: Best and Worst Moments

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony was not without its moments! But were those moments "best," or were those moments "worst"? That's what we're here to tell you. Go ahead and delete the Emmy Awards off your Tivo because we're gonna save you some time -- not everyone has the luxury to sit through a speech by the director of The Queen's Gambit -- and skip straight to the good (and bad) stuff.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards: TV Review

It took around five minutes for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast to get awkward. We’d made it through the fairly arbitrary tribute to television scored to the late Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” Maybe you were amused by Rita Wilson rapping and by the TV Academy making room for Lil Dicky onstage despite ignoring Dave completely, but even if you weren’t amused, it was over quickly and it appeared that host Cedric the Entertainer wasn’t even going to do a monologue and we went straight to Seth Rogen presenting the night’s first award. “There are way too many of us in this...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy