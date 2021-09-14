CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
911 call: Man tells dispatchers he shot someone because he pointed a gun at him

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Guard to start working in Ohio Co. Tuesday. National Guard to start working in Ohio Co. Tuesday. KSP: Daviess Co. man charged with murder after fight with estranged wife.

Lootpress

Child found living in deplorable conditions, father arrested

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Nicholas County man is charged with child neglect after authorities found a child living in deplorable conditions. According to court records, on August 23, 2021, authorities found George Duffy Jones and his son living in a home with very deplorable conditions. The house had household garbage and animal feces all over the floor. Some rooms were not accessible unless you walked through dog feces.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
NBC Chicago

Brothers Taken Into Custody After Telling Police Mom, Sister Buried in Lyons Yard; Human Remains Discovered

Two brothers were taken into custody Saturday afternoon after two bodies were discovered in the yard where the men said their mom and sister were buried in Lyons, police said. The brothers have been taken into custody for further questioning, but they have not been formally charged as of Saturday afternoon, according Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion.
COOK COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Missing 15-year-old Girl Found

The Benton Police Department says that 15-year-old Lynn Haynes has been found. The Benton Police Department is searching for a missing teen girl. Police say 15-year-old Lynn Haynes was last seen on Murray Highway around 1:15 pm Friday. Anyone with information should contact Marshall County 911 at 270-527-1333.
BENTON, KY
WTRF

Woman charged for allegedly being ‘intoxicated’ while pushing stroller containing 1-year-old child in West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged for allegedly being “intoxicated” while pushing a stroller containing a 1-year-old child in Buckhannon. On June 26, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department received a call for a welfare check on two people who appeared to be intoxicated in front of a restaurant in Buckhannon who were pushing a stroller, according to a complaint.
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arkansas Online

Death penalty on the table for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge police officer

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the woman accused of killing a Pea Ridge police officer. Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving.
PEA RIDGE, AR
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Davenport Journal

Teen, who pretended to be pregnant, kidnaps newborn and tells family it’s hers

A mother found herself living her worst nightmare last month when a woman who posed to be a fellow mother and friend took off with her infant. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said about the moment when a 19-year-old girl drove away with her 4-day-old daughter. “My whole life was in her car,” she shared. “It was horrible. I started praying and all that stuff, and everybody started sharing my daughter’s picture.” The mother had befriended the suspect on social media and had been talking to her for months before she gave birth in August. She believed that the teen was a fellow mother who could understand what she was going through.
DAVENPORT, IA
villages-news.com

22-year-old tells police she ‘forgot’ she had methamphetamine in her car

A 22-year-old woman told police she “forgot” she had methamphetamine in her car after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle during a traffic stop in Wildwood. Victoria Rachelle Pike of Wildwood had been driving a car with Kentucky license plates at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when she was pulled over for having an improper tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
WILDWOOD, FL
Chattanooga Daily News

“They were attempting to dispose of the body when he saw them”, Woman arrived at her residence to collect rent, the occupants stabbed and shot her to death

According to the police officials, this couple is accused of killing their landlord. Police say their landlord came over to collect rent, and the couple stabbed and shot her to death Wednesday. The 53-year-old victim was killed when she arrived at her tenant’s residence. Her name is Conney Faye Mercer-Webb...
PUBLIC SAFETY

