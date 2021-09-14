Tiffany Haddish Knows What She Wants If Rapper Boyfriend Common Ever Proposes, And It's Much Bigger Than A Ring
Tiffany Haddish became a household name with the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, but the hustle started long before that for the standup comedian-turned-movie star. And along with being a sought-after name in Hollywood, Haddish is now also part of a power couple, as she’s been going strong with rapper Common for over a year. But if Common ever pops the question to Haddish, she has her eyes set on something much larger than a diamond ring.www.cinemablend.com
