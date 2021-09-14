Tiffany Haddish Knows What She Wants If Rapper Boyfriend Common Ever Proposes, And It's Much Bigger Than A Ring

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. There have been a lot of things, ways and sayings that have changed of the years. It’s used to be a time when a woman was said to be ‘loose’ if she had her body parts showing in the garments that she chose to wear, but now that is clearly a bets off. It used to be a time when the baseball field was the barometer in a relationship, you had to get to first base, second base then third before you scored but now days if you out and a person looks good and smells good scoring can happen in an instant without the possibility of having to face the opponent again. Beyonce’ once said if you like it then you should’ve put a ring on it but now today the queen of ‘Girls Trip’ Tiffany Haddish is saying if you like then you should’ve put a deed on it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO