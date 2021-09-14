CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish Knows What She Wants If Rapper Boyfriend Common Ever Proposes, And It's Much Bigger Than A Ring

By Heidi Venable
 7 days ago
Tiffany Haddish became a household name with the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, but the hustle started long before that for the standup comedian-turned-movie star. And along with being a sought-after name in Hollywood, Haddish is now also part of a power couple, as she’s been going strong with rapper Common for over a year. But if Common ever pops the question to Haddish, she has her eyes set on something much larger than a diamond ring.

wegotthiscovered.com

What is Tiffany Haddish’s Net Worth?

If you find yourself needing a laugh this year (and who doesn’t?), look no further than funny lady Tiffany Haddish. She’s the kind of comedian with a face that just makes you smile — until she opens her mouth and leaves you chortling and clutching your sides. Best known for her performances in comedies like Girls Trip and The Last O.G., Haddish has been acting a lot longer than most people realize. She’s also an executive producer, Emmy Award winner, and the New York Times bestselling author of The Last Black Unicorn.
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
Black Enterprise

Tiffany Haddish Gives Emotional Advice After Death of Friends Michael K. Williams And Fuquan Johnson

The recent death of two entertainers after the suspected use of the lethal drug fentanyl has gripped the entertainment world—and hit one star on a personal level. After the deaths of stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson and Boardwalk Empire star Michael K. Williams, actress Tiffany Haddish, who was friends with both men, had an emotional moment while speaking to TMZ.
purewow.com

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Black-and-White Gown with a New Short 'Do

Tiffany Haddish just stole the show at the Venice International Film Festival. The ﻿Girls Trip ﻿actress rolled up to event in a Cruella de Vil-esque two-toned gown from the Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The color-blocked dress featured a white bodice with a square top and a black, pleated skirt. Haddish paired the dress with black shoes from Le Silla.
Essence

Star Gazing: Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish & Jennifer Hudson Get Wax Figures

The actresses were captured in NYC and Hollywood with their Madame Tussaud doubles this week. If you feel like you’ve been seeing double this week, there’s a reason. Madame Tussauds Los Angeles revealed its wax figures of Angela Bassett, Tiffany Haddish, and Jennifer Hudson, and each statue bares a striking resemblance to the talented actresses.
Popculture

Katt Williams Wants Kevin Hart to Comedy Verzuz Battle: 'It's Almost Cheating for Me'

If Swizz Beatz and Timbaland ever do decide to expand the Verzuz franchise into the comedy arena, Katt Williams says he's looking to take on comedian Kevin Hart in the metaphorical ring. In a conversation with Baltimore radio host Perisa Nicole, Williams shared that if one were to take place, he wouldn't mind facing off against the Night School star –– but he doesn't consider Hart to be much competition since he claims he's in the same comedic circle as the great Richard Pryor.
femalefirst.co.uk

Tiffany Haddish wants apartment, not engagement ring

If Common wants to propose to Tiffany Haddish, she'd rather he buy her an apartment building than an engagement ring. Tiffany Haddish wants Common to buy her an apartment building, not an engagement ring. The 'Card Counter' actress is happy in her two-year relationship with the 49-year-old rapper and isn't...
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Makes a Bright Statement in Orange Bodycon Dress and Matching Heeled Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Tiffany Haddish outshines the sun with her latest look. The comedian, 41, was spotted yesterday at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a bright orange bodycon dress with equally vibrant sandals. Haddish also has an affinity for metallic sandals, which sported quite often this summer. Haddish’s essential clothing aesthetic aligns with her eccentric and eclectic tastes. She opts for garments like edgy dresses, intricate swimsuits, fun denim and graphic printed separates. She also fancies creations from brands like Christopher John Rogers, Versace and Herve Leger. For shoes, she typically wears silhouettes like heeled sandals, sharp pumps and sleek boots. When it comes to...
93.1 WZAK

Tiffany Haddish Say’s If You Like Then You Should’ve Put A ‘Deed’ On It

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. There have been a lot of things, ways and sayings that have changed of the years. It’s used to be a time when a woman was said to be ‘loose’ if she had her body parts showing in the garments that she chose to wear, but now that is clearly a bets off. It used to be a time when the baseball field was the barometer in a relationship, you had to get to first base, second base then third before you scored but now days if you out and a person looks good and smells good scoring can happen in an instant without the possibility of having to face the opponent again. Beyonce’ once said if you like it then you should’ve put a ring on it but now today the queen of ‘Girls Trip’ Tiffany Haddish is saying if you like then you should’ve put a deed on it.
PopSugar

After Seeing These Photos, I'm Certain Emerald Is Tiffany Haddish's Color

Tiffany Haddish is a vision in Venice. The actress recently attended a film festival event for The Card Counter wearing the most beautiful emerald shade. The green silk dress by Azeeza features thin spaghetti straps, an empire waist, and a full midi-length skirt, which Tiffany of course tossed and twirled all along the red carpet. "She Stay Ready," Tiffany wrote on Instagram, "for VENICE!!!"
BET

Tiffany Haddish Gives Impromptu Performance Of “Proud Mary” In Las Vegas

While on a date night with her boyfriend Common in Las Vegas, Tiffany Haddish gave an impromptu performance of one iconic song that left guests awed. On Saturday (Sept. 4) while dining at the Wynn Las Vegas restaurant Deliah, the comedian and actress hopped on stage to candidly perform Tina Turner’s hit single “Proud Mary,” with the live jazz band, according to video footage obtained by TMZ.
yoursun.com

Tiffany Haddish and Oscar Isaac on their chemistry in 'The Card Counter'

A man sits alone in a room. This image, suggesting intensity, focus and isolation, has become a key signifier of filmmaker Paul Schrader. Writer and director of films such as “Blue Collar,” “American Gigolo” and “Affliction,” Schrader received his first Academy Award nomination in 2019 for the screenplay of “First Reformed.”
CinemaBlend

Why Tiffany Haddish Shaved Her Head In The Middle Of The Pandemic

Last year, many of us found ourselves spending a lot more time with ourselves and perhaps getting a little stir crazy about all the me-time. For a sizable segment of time, actors we’re getting major breaks from movie sets as the COVID-19 pandemic created a number of stay-at-home mandates. When one gets bored, sometimes the best thing to do is change up your hair, and Tiffany Haddish did that big time over the summer of 2020 when she straight up shaved her head.
