Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David Caught In Awkward Public Moments, So Is HBO Filming Season 12 Already?

It has long been the position of this writer that ABC extreme minigolf competition Holey Moley is America’s finest television program, a viewpoint that aligns with a position espoused by none less than Uproxx’s Brian Grubb. A large part of what makes the show such fun, especially from a sports broadcasting perspective, is the commentary from Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle, clad in 1970s ABC Sports golden blazers and generally riffing on extreme wipeouts in a way that would make Howard Cosell proud. Tessitore spoke to AA about Holey Moley around the first and second seasons, and it’s clear he’s still having a lot of fun with the show. This week, ahead of the show’s third-season finale (set for Thursday, Sept. 23), Tessitore spoke to Andy Staples of The Athletic. Most of that podcast is about Tessitore’s work calling college football, but around the 43-minute mark, they get into Holey Moley, and it’s that part of the conversation that’s really a delight.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO