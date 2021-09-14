Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David Caught In Awkward Public Moments, So Is HBO Filming Season 12 Already?
Larry David has been making viewers cringe on Curb Your Enthusiasm since 2000 by playing a slightly exaggerated version of himself. His character's cantankerous ways get him into the most awkward situations, but it’s sometimes hard to know exactly where "Larry David" stops and where his real life and personality enter into it. Case in point: the Seinfeld creator was seen over the weekend exhibiting some very Curb Your Enthusiasm-like behavior at two highly public events. So with Season 11 set to premiere on HBO in October, is it possible filming has already begun for Season 12?www.cinemablend.com
