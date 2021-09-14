Butcher & the Boar revival coming to North Loop

Shocker to me this morning. Jester Concepts has announced that they have found a space to launch their reimagined version of Butcher & the Boar. And it's our office. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has been temporarily working out of the Basset Creek Office complex in the North Loop on 3rd Street. Tucked back among the apartment buildings, across from a dog park, on cobbled streets, with a huge parking lot. And, they're making a park from part of the lot, actual green space in the North Loop! Though we've been mostly working remotely, we've come to call it Basecamp. But, we have always been temporary, as our new offices are being created in the University/280 area. We leave in October. Anywhooo.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO