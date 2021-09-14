CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Butcher & the Boar revival coming to North Loop

By Brianna Kelly
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jester Concepts has found a 12,000-square-foot space in the North Loop where it will revive Butcher & the Boar, with plans to open next summer.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
mspmag.com

Jester's Butcher & the Boar Has a Location... Our Office

Shocker to me this morning. Jester Concepts has announced that they have found a space to launch their reimagined version of Butcher & the Boar. And it's our office. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has been temporarily working out of the Basset Creek Office complex in the North Loop on 3rd Street. Tucked back among the apartment buildings, across from a dog park, on cobbled streets, with a huge parking lot. And, they're making a park from part of the lot, actual green space in the North Loop! Though we've been mostly working remotely, we've come to call it Basecamp. But, we have always been temporary, as our new offices are being created in the University/280 area. We leave in October. Anywhooo.
RESTAURANTS
urbanturf.com

A First Look at 801 North, 54 Luxury Condos Coming to Old Town

801 North, a stunning collection of 54 luxury condominiums, will soon debut in an ideal Old Alexandria location just one block from the Potomac River. Boasting water views and surrounded by lush parks, mature landscaping and local shops, these beautifully designed residences are expected to move quickly. Sales will begin...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butcher The Boar
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy