WATCH: 77-Year-Old Woman Mugged in Broad Daylight on Astoria Street Sunday

An image of the suspect allegedly mugging a senior in Astoria Sunday (NYPD)

Police have released a shocking video of a mugger brazenly hit a 77-year-old woman in Astoria on Sunday – while robbing the senior of her handbag that contained a bible and cash.

The unsettling footage, captured on a cellphone by a passerby at around noon, shows the pair tussle over her bag in front of a discount store at 21-12 36th Ave.

The crook tries to take off with the bag as the 77-year-old clutches onto it with both hands in what essentially becomes a tug-of-war. The mugger then slaps the senior in the face and takes off with the bag.

The suspect fled the scene on foot into the Ravenswood Houses NYCHA development, police said.

The elderly woman suffered cuts to her hands and was evaluated by EMS at the scene but she refused further medical attention, police said.

The woman’s purse contained a watch, $30 cash and a bible, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.