Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oracle, General Electric, Southwest Airlines and More

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oracle – The tech company's shares slid more than 3% after Oracle's first-quarter revenue missed expectations. The company reported sales of $9.73 billion, which was short of the $9.77 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted. Oracle earned $1.03 per share on an adjusted basis during the period, which was ahead of the 97 cents the Street expected.

