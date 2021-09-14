CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From ‘Blatantly Biased' to ‘Discriminatory:' Tesla, Toyota and Honda Criticize $4,500 EV Tax Incentive for Union-Made Vehicles

By Michael Wayland, CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla, Toyota and Honda are criticizing a proposed $12,500 electric vehicle tax incentive that includes extra cash for union-made cars and trucks produced in the U.S. They say a $4,500 incentive for vehicles assembled in a union plant unfairly favor General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The comments were made ahead...

techgig.com

Tesla, Toyota and Honda call Joe Biden's new bill anti-EV

Tesla, Toyota Motor, and other automakers are slamming a proposed $12,500 electric vehicle tax credit that includes extra money for union-built cars and trucks made in the. , have complained that the $4,500 incentive for automobiles produced in a union facility unjustly benefits GM, Ford, and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler). The United Auto Workers union represents hourly workers for those automakers, which are known as the Detroit 3.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

GM reveals when it will start replacing fire-prone Chevy Bolt batteries

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. General Motors and battery supplier LG of Korea have finally found a fix for fire risk in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt electric car as the companies hope to end a recall that has bedeviled the plug-in car for almost a year.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Major US Chipmaker Will Double Chip Production This Year

Hyundai said well over a month ago that the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage is unlikely to get worse than it is right now. But although the Korean automaker seems more positive than most about the issue, Mercedes said days ago that the shortage is likely to continue into 2023. Although...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Cofounder Has Another Billion-Dollar Idea

It's fair to say Tesla has revolutionized the electric car industry. The Model 3 is bringing EVs to the masses, the Model S Plaid is setting new standards for electric car performance, and Tesla is constantly improving its battery technology. But while EVs are helping lower global emissions, there are concerns about emissions generated from battery production.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Cadillac Lyriq sells out in 19 minutes – automakers still underestimate EV demand

Cadillac opened reservations for their upcoming 2023 Lyriq electric vehicle at 1 p.m. today, and, in a completely unsurprising turn for our readers, the car sold out almost immediately. By 1:19 p.m., Cadillac stated that all 2023 Lyriq “Debut Edition” vehicles had been reserved. Other 2023 model year Lyriq trim...
CARS
clarkcountyblog.com

Hybrid Cars and EV Market is predicted to witness healthy growth By Top key players TOYOTA, BYD, Tesla

The global Hybrid Cars and EV market size was valued at US$ million in 2019, and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2028. Global Market Vision added an innovative statistical data of ‘Global Hybrid Cars and EV market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Size and Forecast To 2028′. To discover the different aspects of the business, this report uses exploratory techniques, such as primary and secondary research. It provides a valuable source of data, which helps to take complicated decisions in business. The research analyst provides an elaborated description of different verticals of businesses.
CARS
Reuters

Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - When Ford Motor Co (F.N) built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. The economy had been liberalised in 1991, the government was welcoming investors, and the middle class was...
BUSINESS
