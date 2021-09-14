CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special edition Mountain Dew flavor debuts, but it’s only available at one restaurant chain

By Matt Durr
MLive
MLive
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PepsiCo. and national restaurant chain Applebee’s have partnered to bring pop drinkers a special edition flavor of Mountain Dew known as Dark Berry Bash. The drink combines blue raspberry and blackberry flavors with the traditional citrus Mountain Dew flavors. “Applebee’s shares our passion for innovation and flavor, making them the...

