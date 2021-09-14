CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell Subscription—Everything You Need to Know About New 'Taco Pass'

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Fans of the fast-food chain can enjoy a taco a day through Taco Bell's new food subscription service available via its mobile app.

