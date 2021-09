The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses launched the Hear Us Out campaign Sept. 20 to illustrate nurses' front-line reality as they care for COVID-19 patients. The campaign includes videos in which nurses share their experiences caring for critically ill COVID-19 patients and encourage vaccination. It also offers resource materials to help those who have been vaccinated better communicate about the shots with those who remain hesitant.

