Billie Eilish's Fairytale Gown Was The Talk Of The Met Gala

By Treva Bowdoin
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Billie Eilish's Met Gala look has us dying to meet her fairy godmother, because her dramatic transformation was better than Cinderella's. Faster than you can say "bibbidi-bobbidi-boo," thousands of compliments flooded the Twitterverse when the first pictures of her dazzling look began circulating on Monday. "Billie Eilish with the glow...

www.nickiswift.com

townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
weisradio.com

Billy Porter says he can “die and go to heaven” after playing groundbreaking ‘Cinderella’ role

Billy Porter is ecstatic he was able to become the character that he needed to exist when he was younger, and credits Cinderella for making that magic happen. Speaking to ABC Audio, Porter gushed about playing the Fairy Godmother — since renamed to Fab G — in the Amazon Prime Video film, adding that it allowed him to become closer to his idol, Whitney Houston.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Black-and-White Gown with a New Short 'Do

Tiffany Haddish just stole the show at the Venice International Film Festival. The ﻿Girls Trip ﻿actress rolled up to event in a Cruella de Vil-esque two-toned gown from the Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The color-blocked dress featured a white bodice with a square top and a black, pleated skirt. Haddish paired the dress with black shoes from Le Silla.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Agreed to Wear This Met Gala Gown Under 1 Condition: Oscar de la Renta Stops Using Fur

Billie Eilish showed up for her cochair duties at the 2021 Met Gala in a peach, floor-sweeping Oscar de la Renta gown with a corseted bodice and tulle train. The off-the-shoulder design was complemented by Jimmy Choo shoes and 30 pieces of Cartier jewelry — the most anyone has ever worn on the red carpet, according to E!. Billie told Vogue it was just time for this kind of look, which was subtly inspired by the glamorous Holiday Barbie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Venus Williams and Prabal Gurung Brought Cinematic Glamour to the Met Gala

Venus Wiliams knows her fashion. The tennis ace and designer has always had an eye for great style, so when it came time to plot out her look for this year’s Met Gala, she wanted a collaborator as attuned to the industry and its history. Enter, Prabal Gurung. The designer, whose spring/summer 2020 “Who Gets to Be American” sashes are a highlight of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition, teamed up with Williams to create an exquisite crimson silk faille and duchesse satin gown with a flowing train. The piece would stand out at any event, but Williams felt it was ideal for the Met. “As a designer myself, working with a visionary like Prabal was an incredible experience, and I couldn’t be happier with how the dress turned out,” she shared post-event.
TENNIS
HelloGiggles

Billie Eilish Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment on the Met Gala Carpet

There's no doubt that Billie Eilish's Met Gala gown was inspired by American icon Marilyn Monroe. From the top of her perfectly coifed blonde head to the bottoms of her feet, Eilish exuded Old Hollywood glamour on the September 13th carpet on fashion's biggest day of the year. She wore a voluminous gown—directly inspired by Monroe's 1951 Oscars gown—to take on her hosting duties at the event, and everything about the ensemble is quite literally flawless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Does Pin-Up Glamour in a Classic Ball Gown & Jimmy Choo Heels at 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish was a true red carpet standout at the 2021 Met Gala. The “Bad Guy” musician, who is the youngest co-chair ever for the event, stepped out in a custom gown by Oscar de la Renta. The layered tulle creation included sheer nude tones within a voluminous skirt with a 15-foot-long train. Eilish’s gown also included a cinched bustier top and flared off-the-shoulder sleeves, inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s outfits from the 1950s. She accessorized with numerous sparkling bracelets and rings. While unexpected, the look also coordinated with her recent aesthetic shift for her second album, “Happier Than Ever,” which features vintage...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Issa Rae Takes the Plunge in a Metallic Fishnet Gown at 2021 Emmy Awards

Issa Rae added a touch of modern flair to the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet lineup tonight. The “Insecure” actress tapped stylist Jason Rembert and his brand Aliette for the show this evening in Los Angeles. The bespoke design included a plunging, spaghetti-strap silhouette and a floor-sweeping hem, all formed with a metallic fishnet fabric. Balanced with black undergarments and drop earrings, fishnet, crocheted fabric and mesh materials come together as another major trend for celeb style in 2021 whether it’s a netted gown on the red carpet or Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite sandals. Kathryn Hahn also brought fishnet to the 2021...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Billie Eilish's Glamorous 2021 Met Gala Look Was Inspired by Her Favorite Barbie Doll

"I've always wanted to do this," Eilish said of attending her first Met Gala. "I was just scared and didn't feel comfortable in my skin." The songstress, 19, made her debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, and she did not disappoint. Eilish switched up her signature grunge-inspired style in a major way, arriving in a peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown with off-the-shoulder tulle details and a long train flowing behind her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
seattlepi.com

Billie Eilish's Makeup Artist On How To Recreate Her Old Hollywood Met Gala Look

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Billie Eilish brought old Hollywood glamour to the Met Gala steps on Monday...
RETAIL
