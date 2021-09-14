CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2023 Aston Martin DBX S: Super-SUV set for V12 power

By Felix Page
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Martin is readying a heavily uprated performance version of the DBX to rival the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and it looks highly likely to adopt V12 power. Fresh shots from our photographer at the Nurbürgring show a lightly camouflaged prototype being put through its paces, with signs of a bespoke styling package for the range-topper centring around a new front grille and beefed-up air intakes, but more telling are reports that it sounded extremely similar to the V12-engined DB11 and DBS.

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

A Used 2009 Aston Martin DBS Will Make or Break Your Life for $150,000

Aston Martin isn’t having a great run of it right now. In fact, last I checked, the most successful division of that company was the Aston Martin Formula 1 team. However, that wasn’t always the case. Or maybe it’s the rose-tinted glasses. Now, if you’ve got the money, you can have what will either complete you or break you spiritually and physically: A 2009 Aston Martin DBS of questionable reliability. With a manual transmission!
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Oletha Coupe Is A BMW Z8 Lookalike With A Fixed Top And A 450+ HP E92 M3 Engine

Say hello to the Oletha, a car brought to life by Smit Vehicle Engineering that is essentially the BMW Z8 Coupe that the Bavarian automaker never made as its retro-styled sportscar that paid tribute to the classic 507 was only ever produced as a roadster. The automotive start-up describes it as “our love letter to the BMW of our childhoods.”
CARS
motorsportmagazine.com

1/36 James Bond | Aston Martin DBS | ‘Her Majesty’s Secret Service’

The first new Aston Martin driven by James Bond since the debut of the DB5 is the Aston Martin DBS in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Other than a telescopic rifle concealed in the glove compartment, this car is gadget free. Designed and built as the successor to the Aston Martin DB6, the DBS was introduced in 1967. While deviating from the more classic look of previous Aston Martin cars, the DBS featured trademark design aspects such as the bonnet scoop, wire wheels, and side air vents with a stainless-steel bridge that were synonymous with earlier vehicles from the manufacturer. Though this incarnation of the DBS was retired in 1972, the name has since been resurrected twice by Aston Martin on a model produced between 2007 and 2012, and a brand-new incarnation that is available now.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marek Reichman
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied Looking Mean At The Ring

Here is a fresh look at the Porsche 911 GT3 RS as it test at the Nüburgring Nordschleife. There's still quite a bit of covering on the body, but it can't hide how aggressive the machine looks. Starting at the front, the RS gains massive openings on the hood that...
CARS
blackbookmotorsport.com

F1’s Aston Martin reveals James Bond activation for Italian GP

Team to work with EON Productions, Daniel Kleinman and David Arnold on Bond-inspired spot. Drivers Stroll and Vettel to race to build Lego Aston Martin DB5. Formula One team Aston Martin have announced a new activation with long-standing partner Bond in celebration of the new James Bond film 'No Time To Die' for the Italian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Aston Martin DBX Spied On The 'Ring Flaunting Refreshed Front Fascia

The DBX is Aston Martin’s cash cow and the automaker wants to milk every possible niche with its performance luxury SUV. No fewer than six new additions to the lineup are planned for the next few years, and our photographers recently spied a test prototype lapping the Nurburgring at a decent pace. What is it? This is what we know so far.
CARS
topgear.com

Official: the Pagani Huayra’s V12-engined successor arrives in 2023

Plus: a glimpse into Pagani’s future hypercar powered by ‘alternative drive’. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. News from the tiny island of Pagani; home to the world’s smallest hypercar population and everlasting sunshine. The successor to...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Super Suv#Autocar#Amg#V8#The Standard Dbx#German#V12 Engined Dbx#Vantage
Motorsport.com

Vettel "not worried" about Aston Martin future, expects news soon

Four-time F1 world champion Vettel linked up with Aston Martin for the 2021 season following his exit from Ferrari at the end of last year. Vettel has led the team's efforts so far this year, scoring a second-place finish in Azerbaijan and picking up close to double the points of teammate Lance Stroll.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

How Red Bull and Aston Martin updated their F1 Dutch GP floors

A running theme across the 2021 season has been the convergence towards the exposed corner floor layout which seems to yield assistance in sealing the floor, which was lost in the off-season thanks to the banning of the slots and cuts along its edge. Red Bull has introduced a very...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Aston Martin: F1 reverse grid sprints a "slippery slope" to F2

A far from exciting sprint qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix led to criticisms from fans, some drivers and team bosses about the current format not working. But, as revealed by Autosport on Thursday, one possibility under consideration for 2022 is to move away from using the sprint race to decide the grid for Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Motor racing-Aston Martin break ground on new Silverstone F1 factory

LONDON (Reuters) – Aston Martin have started work on a new Formula One factory and wind tunnel that team owner Lawrence Stroll said underpins his commitment to the sport and aim of fighting for world championships in the next three to five years. The Canadian billionaire told reporters the Silverstone...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
motor1.com

Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident

With the slipstream so important for a quick lap around Monza, teams were eager in Friday evening’s session to try to stay close together to maximise the tow. It meant that at the end of Q2, there was a mad rush for the pit exit as teams released their cars in the final shootout spot for the top 10 grid places for the sprint.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Why Aston Martin’s new F1 campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren MTC

After a COVID-enforced two-year delay, Aston Martin’s ground breaking ceremony last week to begin work on its new state-of-the-art Formula 1 factory and campus marks an important moment. With owner Lawrence Stroll making clear his lofty ambitions to be world championship winners in the next three to five years, he...
NFL
ea.com

Aston Martin Safety Car, Performance Updates and More

Portimao isn’t the only addition available from today in F1® 2021, delve into a few more exciting updates featured in this patch. Portimao isn’t the only addition available from today in F1® 2021, though you can find out more about the Portuguese circuit here. In this article, we’ll delve into a few more exciting updates featured in this patch.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy