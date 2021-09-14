2023 Aston Martin DBX S: Super-SUV set for V12 power
Aston Martin is readying a heavily uprated performance version of the DBX to rival the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and it looks highly likely to adopt V12 power. Fresh shots from our photographer at the Nurbürgring show a lightly camouflaged prototype being put through its paces, with signs of a bespoke styling package for the range-topper centring around a new front grille and beefed-up air intakes, but more telling are reports that it sounded extremely similar to the V12-engined DB11 and DBS.www.autocar.co.uk
