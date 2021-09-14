Pregnant Daughter of Former New York Giant Brandon Short Found Shot and Killed
Short's 26-year-old daughter was reportedly pregnant with her first child at the time of Monday's shooting.www.newsweek.com
Short's 26-year-old daughter was reportedly pregnant with her first child at the time of Monday's shooting.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3