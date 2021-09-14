CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Daughter of Former New York Giant Brandon Short Found Shot and Killed

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Short's 26-year-old daughter was reportedly pregnant with her first child at the time of Monday's shooting.

