CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Video Shows Blueface Stomping, Kicking Club Bouncer

By Aleia Woods
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Video footage from the incident in San Fernando Valley, Calif. where Blueface was accused of attacking a club bouncer has surfaced the internet. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), TMZ published the surveillance video, which shows Blueface and three other men jumping the bouncer on Sunday night (Sept. 12) at Skinny's Lounge. As previously mentioned, the altercation ensued after the security requested identification from Blueface, which he didn't have on him. The rhymer reportedly attempted to Google himself to show that he's famous, but that wasn't sufficient for the bouncer.

1079ishot.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Responds To Bouncer Attack With 'Scarface' Quote

Los Angeles, CA – Blueface has spoken out for the first time since footage surfaced of him and his crew beating a bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge in the San Fernando Valley. The incident took place on Sunday night (September 12) after Blueface was reportedly asked for indentification to get into the club. Witnesses claim Blueface said he was a famous rapper and Googled himself to prove it, but he was denied entry. This is when he and his friends attacked the bouncer, taking multiple punches to his face and kicking the man while he was on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Accused Of Assaulting Bouncer: Report

The days where Blueface was making headlines over his offbeat flow and outlandish bars have come to an apparent end. Today, the rapper has found himself involved in an unfortunate situation, with TMZ reporting that he was involved in an alleged assault against a club bouncer. In their report, TMZ...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Blueface and Friends Allegedly Attack Bouncer at California Nightclub (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/14, 9:25 a.m. ET: Video reportedly shows Blueface and three other men attacking the bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge. Obtained by TMZ, the clip shows the fight began in the club’s entrance, where one of the people in the rapper’s crew apparently threw the first punch, with Blueface and the other men following suit. The outlet reports that a woman seemed to be recording the incident, which also appears to show Blueface stomping the bouncer as the altercation continues.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HOT 107.9

Quando Rondo Gets Confronted by Man While Shopping – Watch

A man appears to have pulled up on Quando Rondo recently, trying to catch a fade. In video footage that began circulating online on Thursday (Sept. 16), Quando is seen at the mall, getting his items rang up by the cashier. Moments later, he is approached by an unidentified man, who wants to fight the rapper.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blueface
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
HOT 107.9

Is Eminem Getting Ready to Drop Marshall Mathers LP III?

Eminem surprised fans with the unannounced release of Music to Be Murdered By - Side B last January, and now people are speculating that he might pull another unheralded album drop next month. Based on what appears to be some social media digging done on an Eminem Reddit account, supporters...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Video: Metallica Play Surprise Small Club Show in Chicago

Metallica played a surprise “pop-up” show at The Metro in Chicago last night, September 20, the second such intimate club performance they’ve sprung on fans same day in the past week (following one in San Francisco’s 500-capacity The Independent last Thursday). Tickets went on sale at 1:30pm for $19.83, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bouncer#San Fernando Valley#Tmz#Tiktok#Xxl
centralrecorder.com

Overdose Incident In LA Causes Death Of 3 Including Comedian Fuquan Johnson

A beloved member of the LA comedy scene has died. Fuquan Johnson, the comedian, is one of three people who have died after a disastrous house party. There were reports that Johnson was present at the gathering at a Venice residence over the weekend. Cops arrived on the scene to find four people who looked dead or were about to die. Johnson, 43, along with Natalie and Williamson (48 and 33 respectively) were declared dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Los Angeles

Shocking video shows woman being kicked down NYC subway escalator

NEW YORK CITY -- Police in New York City are looking for a man behind a brutal attack at a Brooklyn subway station, and they're hoping surveillance video of the horrific incident will lead to an arrest. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on September 9 at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center...
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox40

Police: Woman, 4 kids robbed at gunpoint inside Stockton home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 36-year-old woman and her four young children were robbed at gunpoint by a man who broke into their Stockton home early Friday morning. Stockton police said the woman and children were inside their D Street home when a man entered around 5 a.m. He then pointed a gun at them and stole some of their property.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HOT 107.9

New Bodycam Video of Emotional Gabby Petito Surfaces as Police Continue Looking for Missing Woman

The story of the missing 22-year-old woman New York woman, Gabby Petito is one that still has far more questions than answers. Police believe her fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, may have information that could help them connect the dots to find Gabby, but he's not cooperating nor is he speaking. Laundrie was named a person of interest after Petito was reported missing over the weekend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HOT 107.9

Rainbow Appears Where Body Believed to be Gabby Petitio Found

The nation was enthralled and subsequently horrified by the case of 22-year-old lifestyle blogger Gabby Petitio. Petitio had been reported missing by her parents on September 11 after a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. The last communication the family had with their daughter was on August 24. Laundrie returned to his parent's home in Northport, Florida at the end of August in the van they left in, but without Gabby. He has not been seen since Sept 14, and his family claims not to know where he is.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy