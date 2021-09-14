'Jeopardy!' Champ Matt Amodio Reveals How Host Drama Has Affected Win Streak

Just one short month ago, Claire McNear released a story that changed the course of Jeopardy! history. On August 18, McNear, a staff writer at The Ringer, published a bombshell report about Mike Richards, Jeopardy!'s executive producer and newly anointed permanent host. In her story, McNear unearthed an old podcast hosted by Richards, in which he repeatedly used offensive and discriminatory language; she also exposed the myriad conflicts of interest at Jeopardy! that allowed him to self-deal as both the showrunner and a candidate for permanent host. Two days after McNear's report set Jeopardy! Nation ablaze, Richards was out as permanent host; less than two weeks after the report was published, he parted ways with the show entirely.

