Last Day to Vote in California’s Gubernatorial Recall Election

A steady stream of voters turned in their ballots at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Photo by Chris Stone

Tuesday is the deadline to cast a ballot in the California gubernatorial recall election, and voters can do so at one of 221 voting locations around the county or at the San Diego County Registrar’s Office until 8 p.m.

Those still holding onto their mail-in ballots can return them to one of 131 ballot drop-off locations or to any voting location. Ballot drop-off sites will also be open until 8 p.m.

Voters who are in line at a voting location or drop-off location at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. However, no one can join the line to vote after the 8 p.m. deadline.

Of the more than 1.96 million mail-in ballots issued in San Diego County, 876,484 — 44.7% of registered voters — had been returned as of Tuesday.

The expected turnout in California was 70%, which would surpass turnout for the 2003 gubernatorial recall election of 66.66%, said Gig Conaughton of the County Communications Office.

There were 1,970,709 registered voters in the county as of Aug. 31, he said, with 805,082 Democratic voters, 535,288 Republicans, 517,424 nonpartisan and 112,914 listed as other party voters.

All in-person voters for this election will use ballot marking devices. The voter uses a touch screen to make a selection. When finished, the voter will print out a paper official ballot with his or her selections. Voters can review the ballot and place it in the ballot box to be counted at the Registrar’s Office on election night. This device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Ballot marking devices are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and in addition to English, voters have the ability to select a translated ballot in one of the county’s four federally covered languages: Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

The Registrar of Voters has put in place protocols to ensure the health and safety of election workers, voters and observers at the Registrar’s Office, voting locations and ballot drop-off locations.

As in all elections, the office works collaboratively with local law enforcement agencies to ensure voting locations and mail ballot drop-off locations are safe and voters can cast their ballot free from any interference, disruption or intimidation from others.

To learn more about voting in the recall election or where to find a drop-off location, visit sdvote.com or call 858-565-5800.

Updated at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021

–City News Service