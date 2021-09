The New Orleans Saints practice squad lost defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson to the last team he played for — the Houston Texans, who plan to sign Johnson to their 53-man roster after releasing him a few weeks ago. Johnson’s return was first reported by Houston beat reporter Aaron Wilson, who quotes Johnson as saying, “It was tough regardless of being on the practice squad versus the 53 man roster, the Saints are a great organization. Being around this culture, it was fun. Ultimately it came down to knowing the Texans’ system.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO