UFC

Jake Paul has a theory as to why Conor McGregor tried to punch Machine Gun Kelly at the VMAs

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bUCX_0bvmfTPr00

YouTuber-turned-UFC fighterJake Paul seemed to have a theory as to why Connor McGregor tried to punch rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly.

On the red carpet at the MTV Music Awards on Sunday, McGregor got into a bit of a brawl with the artist, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Since then, rumours have been circulating the virtual streets of social media over MGK and his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

And Paul might have an answer.

In conversation with ESPN, Paul spoke about how he thought the situation was amusing.

"Some people are saying that Conor McGregor mistook him for me because we look the same, like blonde hair, [a] little bit tall," he told the platform. "I think it’s hilarious."

Paul also said that he believes this was just a publicity stunt on McGregor’s part to get back in the spotlight. He also questioned why McGregor was on "a celebrity red carpet" throwing drinks at the couple.

He further went on to say that MGK handled himself with grace and didn’t "retaliate" because he thinks "he knows that Conor just looked like an idiot."

Security guards at the event were spotted wrestling with McGregor to hold him back as things escalated with him and MGK.

According toTMZ, things apparently took a left turn when McGregor asked for a photo with the singer as they were outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

MGK supposedly denied the picture and pushed McGregor away.

As a result, McGregor fell backwards, dropped his walking cane, and spilled some of his drink.

Afterwards, he jumped back up and threw the remainder of his drink towards MGK and Fox.

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, McGregor claimed he doesn’t know a thing about MGK besides the fact that he is with Fox. He also added that he only fights "real fighters."

"Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean? I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox," he said.

