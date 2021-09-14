CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown West Palm Beach workforce housing project scores $53M construction loan

By Lidia Dinkova
therealdeal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA downtown West Palm Beach apartment project, with the majority of its units planned as workforce housing, scored a $53 million construction loan. Affiliated Development started building the eight-story Grand, where two-thirds of units will be for residents earning 80 percent or more of the area median income, according to a news release. There will be 301 one- and two-bedroom apartments and nine three-bedroom townhouses with ground-floor retail.

