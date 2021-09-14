Red Cross Initiative Aims To Increase Blood Availability For Patients With Sickle Cell Disease
ST. LOUIS — When patients living with sickle cell disease face a sickle cell crisis, blood transfusions can make a lifesaving difference. That’s why the American Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring and often invisible health disparity in the U.S. Over 100,000 people in the U.S. have sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder, and the majority of patients Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0