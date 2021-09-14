CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Red Cross Initiative Aims To Increase Blood Availability For Patients With Sickle Cell Disease

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS — When patients living with sickle cell disease face a sickle cell crisis, blood transfusions can make a lifesaving difference. That’s why the American Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring and often invisible health disparity in the U.S. Over 100,000 people in the U.S. have sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder, and the majority of patients Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RiverBender.com

AMH EMS Receives Mission Lifeline Award from Heart Association

ALTON — Alton Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Silver Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks. Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

GCHS Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic On Sept. 23

GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Thursday, Sept. 23, in the GCHS cafeteria. Vaccinations are open for ages 12 and older, and the second dose will be administered on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at the same location. Walk-ins are welcome, and a registration link will be provided the week of the event. WHEN • Thursday, September 23 - 3:30-7:3 Continue Reading
GRANITE CITY, IL
RiverBender.com

Mother, Daughter On AMH COVID Front Line

ALTON – It’s nice to say that your co-workers are like family. In many instances, of course, that’s literally true. And at Alton Memorial Hospital, that’s the case in what has become one of the more high-profile departments for any hospital since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Natashia Womack took over as the Occupational Health nurse in late 2019. A few months later, her daughter, Brittany Nicholson, joined her in the department. Womack was happy to get the help, with Occupational Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

The Dramatic Impact Of Brain Stimulation On Parkinson's Disease

PEORIA - Each year, an estimated 60,000 Americans get the devastating news that they have Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Symptoms usually develop slowly and can include tremor, bradykinesia (slowness of movement), limb rigidity, and gait and balance problems. Parkinson’s disease can rob a person of the ability to do everyday tasks that many of us take for granted. There's no cure, but treatments ranging from medication t Continue Reading
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
RiverBender.com

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Celebrates One Hundred Years Of Community Service

ALTON - At a banquet held Thursday evening at Alton’s Best Western Premier, Alton Godfrey Rotary celebrated its one hundred years of community service and its support of Rotary International’s projects. Master of Ceremonies Sam Stemm summarized the club’s history and introduced speakers and presenters including Former Alton Godfre Rotary President Bill Kessler, Rotary District Governor Ryan Byers, and Past District Governor Maura Donnelly. In 1921, Alton Superintendent of Schools Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Joins Biden-harris Administration To Launch House America Initiative To Address Homelessness Crisis

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who serves as chair of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), at a virtual event to launch House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation’s Homelessness Crisis. House America is a national partnership in which HUD and USICH invite mayors, county leaders, Tribal nation leaders, and governors to use the historic investments provided Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy