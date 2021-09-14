SNL Alum Jim Breuer Cancels Standup Shows at Venues Requiring Covid Vaccinations, Calls the Policy ‘Segregation’
Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer announced that he has canceled his standup shows at venues requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination. “Due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccination — to prove you’re vaccinated, to prove you’ve had a shot — I’m absolutely not doing those shows,” Breuer said in a recent 22 minute Facebook Live, adding, “What these establishments are doing are wrong. What this dictatorship is doing is wrong.”www.mediaite.com
