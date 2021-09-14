CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

SNL Alum Jim Breuer Cancels Standup Shows at Venues Requiring Covid Vaccinations, Calls the Policy ‘Segregation’

By Leia Idliby
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer announced that he has canceled his standup shows at venues requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination. “Due to the segregation of them forcing people to show up with vaccination — to prove you’re vaccinated, to prove you’ve had a shot — I’m absolutely not doing those shows,” Breuer said in a recent 22 minute Facebook Live, adding, “What these establishments are doing are wrong. What this dictatorship is doing is wrong.”

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
primetimer.com

WATCH: SNL Alum Jim Breuer Rants About Vaccines in Unhinged Fox News Interview

It's been decades since Jim Breuer made a name for himself as Saturday Night Live's "Goat Boy," but he thrust himself back into the limelight last night with a bizarre interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. The unhinged appearance saw Breuer, who has refused to perform in venues with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, bark like a seal and yell wildly about "the new narrative" on the left. "Kill the Beast! The Beast is the unvaccinated! Kill them!" he yelled, throwing his hands up in the air.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Breuer
Person
Joe Rogan
Deadline

Joe Biden Urges Entertainment Venues, Movie Theaters To Require Patrons Be Vaccinated Or Show Proof Of Negative Test

UPDATE, 2:19 PM PT: In a speech outlining steps the administration is taking to end the Covid-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden urged entertainment venues and movie theaters to adopt vaccine or testing requirements for patrons. “To those of you running large entertainment venues, from sports arenas to concert venues to movie theaters, please require folks to get vaccinated or show a negative test as a condition of entry,” Biden said in a speech from the White House, carried on the major cable networks and broadcast outlets. Some live event companies, like AEG and Live Nation, already have set requirements for patrons of...
MOVIES
1049 The Edge

Jim Breuer Not Performing in MI Due To COVID Vaccine Mandate

Jim Breuer will no longer be performing at a Michigan venue because of vaccine mandates. On Friday, comedian and 'Saturday Night Live' alumni Jim Breuer, announced the cancellation of two shows that he had previously booked. One of those shows was at the Royal Oak Music Theatre in Royal. The reason he decided to cancel the shows was that the venue, which is run by AEG Live, is requiring all guests have proof of vaccination to attend the show.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Segregation#Standup#Snl#The Wellmont Theater#Royal Oak Theater#Fda
AL.com

Jim Breuer, former SNL cast member, won’t perform in venues with COVID rules

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Jim Breuer is protesting venue proof of vaccination policies by refusing to perform upcoming dates. Breuer made the announcement during a 22-minute Facebook Live broadcast on Sept. 10, where he called out the entertainment industry for what he called “segregation” by requiring patrons show proof they received a COVID-19 vaccination to be admitted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sportswar.com

Add Jim Breuer to the list of lunatics

Yep. He shouldn't be allowed to have an opinion that differs from yours. -- vt90 09/16/2021 09:44AM. Probably not Dave, but I do respect the opinions of others and their right -- vt90 09/16/2021 10:20AM. I don't always agree for sure but I do respect their opinions and agree to...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ScreenCrush

Chris Rock Reveals Covid Diagnosis

Comedian and filmmaker Chris Rock has revealed that he’s contracted Covid. “Hey guys,” Rock wrote on his official Twitter account. “I just found out I have Covid, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”. If you’re wondering if Rock’s comments suggest he wasn’t vaccinated, he has publicly said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Chris Rock reveals he has COVID-19, urges people to get vaccinated

Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.” The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.” Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on “The Tonight […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy