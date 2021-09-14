SNL Alum Jim Breuer Cancels Standup Shows at Venues Requiring Covid Vaccinations, Calls the Policy ‘Segregation’

It's been decades since Jim Breuer made a name for himself as Saturday Night Live's "Goat Boy," but he thrust himself back into the limelight last night with a bizarre interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. The unhinged appearance saw Breuer, who has refused to perform in venues with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, bark like a seal and yell wildly about "the new narrative" on the left. "Kill the Beast! The Beast is the unvaccinated! Kill them!" he yelled, throwing his hands up in the air.

