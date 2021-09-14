CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Christian County Fiscal Court Approves $200K COVID Utility Grant

By News Edge Newsroom
 7 days ago

If your utility bills have been piling up, help could soon be on the way. Back in early February, the Christian County Fiscal Court approved a resolution to apply for the Community Development Block Grant for COVID Utility Assistance Program under the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear — hoping to receive $200,000 for public funds that could be used for delinquent payments in water, sewage, natural gas and electricity.

The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden 's debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden's speech dealt...
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
