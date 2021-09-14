Christian County Fiscal Court Approves $200K COVID Utility Grant
If your utility bills have been piling up, help could soon be on the way. Back in early February, the Christian County Fiscal Court approved a resolution to apply for the Community Development Block Grant for COVID Utility Assistance Program under the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear — hoping to receive $200,000 for public funds that could be used for delinquent payments in water, sewage, natural gas and electricity.www.whvoradio.com
Comments / 0