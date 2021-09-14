CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: CNBC’s Becky Quick Sends Kevin McCarthy Into Comical Word Salad with 1 Simple Question About His Covid Rant

By Tommy Christopher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC anchor Becky Quick sent House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy into a spasmodic word salad that ended in awkward silence after she asked a simple question about McCarthy’s lengthy rant about Covid and vaccine mandates. It was a rough morning for McCarthy, who got fact-checked in mid-interview by Andrew Ross...

