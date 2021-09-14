CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Bengel Has Created the World's Most Expensive Avocado Toast

hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated to be worth nearly $3m USD. German contemporary artist, Tim Bengel, will unveil the world’s most expensive avocado toast at the upcoming Berlin Art Week. The sculpture is made entirely of gold and is estimated to be worth nearly $3m USD. Bengel’s artwork used a real avocado toast as...

Outsider.com

Artist Making $3 Million Solid Gold Avocado Toast Is the Most Millennial Thing Ever

Artworks have defined social trends and historic values through generations. Now, millennials comprise much of today’s workforce and its consumer market with a vastly influential digital voice. As a result, modern art has reached new conceptual heights. In a historically defining work of art, contemporary German artist Tim Bengel has spoken to Millenials internationally. His latest work comprises a multi-piece solid gold avocado toast.
VISUAL ART
talesbuzz.com

$3M gold avocado toast meant to be ‘symbol’ of generation

Much to the chagrin of broke millennials, there is apparently no ceiling to the rising cost of avocado toast these days. So far, Tim Bengel, a German contemporary artist, may be the only one to have actually created an avocado dish well worth its weight in gold: a solid gold pumpkin-seeded bagel with arugula, sliced tomato, onion and, the main attraction and raison d’être, avocado.
FOOD & DRINKS
