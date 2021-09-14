US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Paul McGuire Grimes from Paul’s Trip to the Movies shares his reviews for this week!. EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (in theaters now, Amazon Prime 9/17) The musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has won over audiences in the West End and has now been adapted for the big screen. The art of drag has exploded over the last decade thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race. It’s hitting a younger and younger audience including Jamie from Sheffield, England. The movie and its staged version are based on the true story of Jamie New, played by Max Harwood, who is celebrating his 16th birthday. It also happens to be career day at school where Jamie envisions himself being a celebrated performer, model, and drag queen. He’s relentlessly teased at school, and yet, Jamie finds himself driven even further to be his true authentic self. He decides to attend his prom in drag causing quite the uproar. His best friend Pritti, drag mentor Miss Loco Chanelle, and his mom all inspire him down his road to being a drag queen.

