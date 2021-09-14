US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

8. All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997)

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
Netflix's New 'Nightmare Vacation' Movie Hits the Top 10 Movie Chart

Netlfix's latest batch of new releases on Friday included Prey, a German horror film written and directed by Thomas Sieben. The 87-minute movie has already found a wide audience outside Germany thanks to its release on the streaming platform. It now sits at number five on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart, behind Kate, Worth, An Unfinished Live, and Afterlife of the Party.
/Film

The 10 Apple TV+ Movies That Justify A Subscription

Now that we've accepted that we're all going to drown in an endless sea of streaming options, apps, and a whole lot of plus signs, it's time to enjoy our fate and just keep swimming. Apple TV+ has made a name for itself with popular shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Central Park," but the streaming service's original movie selection is nothing to scoff at.
Variety

China Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Slips to Second, Obscured by ‘Cloudy Mountain’

“Free Guy” has retained enough charm to stay at second in China in its fourth weekend in theaters, but it slid in just a mere hair ahead of Chinese titles setting themselves up for box office success over the current Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. The 20th Century Studios film starring Ryan Reynolds grossed $4.8 million in the three days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, bringing its China cumulative so far up to $85.1 million, according to data from  consultancy Artisan Gateway. Surpassing “Free Guy” to score first this weekend was new release “Cloudy Mountain” from China Film Co. The effects-heavy disaster film grossed...
New Haven Register

Review: 'Echoes of the Dead' is a fast-paced thriller

“Echoes of the Dead,” by Spencer Kope (Minotaur) When four wealthy men, one of them a congressman, disappear on their annual fishing trip to the Upper Kern River near Bakersfield, California, Magnus “Steps” Craig of the F.B.I. Special Tracking Unit senses real trouble. The four know the river too well...
Variety

‘The Village Detective: A Song Cycle’ Review: Bill Morrison Finds Fresh Angles on a Half-Forgotten Mystery

Bill Morrison makes movies out of fragments of other movies, giving new life to ghostly scraps of an earlier time. Whereas most film conservationists aspire to restoring lost and degraded films to their original glory, Morrison sees beauty in the decay — the underlying premise of his mesmerizing avant-garde super-cut “Decasia,” released in 2002, and a key attraction of his latest collage feature, “The Village Detective: A Song Cycle,” which spends long minutes projecting what remains of four reels of celluloid recovered from the Atlantic by an Icelandic fishing trawler. A decade after “Decasia,” Morrison reached even wider recognition with “Dawson...
whdh.com

Boston street transformed into holiday scene in NYC as part of movie set

BOSTON (WHDH) - Part of Boston’s Financial District has turned into a winter wonderland on the last day of summer amid filming for a holiday movie. Devonshire Street was transformed into New York City for what appeared to be a movie set for the upcoming Apple TV film “Spirited,” which features Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 14

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Tuesday, Sept. 14 once again sees the new action flick Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin with 24 hours to live, in the top spot, followed by the German thriller Prey, following a group of dudes on a bachelor party getaway that goes sideways. The new kids movie Firedrake the Silver Dragon makes the biggest move, climbing from No. 9 to No. 4.
twincitieslive.com

9/10 Movie Trip

Paul McGuire Grimes from Paul’s Trip to the Movies shares his reviews for this week!. EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (in theaters now, Amazon Prime 9/17) The musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has won over audiences in the West End and has now been adapted for the big screen. The art of drag has exploded over the last decade thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race. It’s hitting a younger and younger audience including Jamie from Sheffield, England. The movie and its staged version are based on the true story of Jamie New, played by Max Harwood, who is celebrating his 16th birthday. It also happens to be career day at school where Jamie envisions himself being a celebrated performer, model, and drag queen. He’s relentlessly teased at school, and yet, Jamie finds himself driven even further to be his true authentic self. He decides to attend his prom in drag causing quite the uproar. His best friend Pritti, drag mentor Miss Loco Chanelle, and his mom all inspire him down his road to being a drag queen.
CBS Boston

LOOK: Boston Street Becomes Snowy Set For Christmas Movie Shoot

BOSTON (CBS) — It was still summer in New England for one more day on Tuesday – but that didn’t stop Boston from transforming into a winter wonderland for a movie shoot. SkyEye footage showed a [fake] snowy Devonshire Street in the Financial District festooned with Christmas decorations, including a Santa Claus, plus yellow New York City taxi cabs. Filming a Christmas movie in Boston’s financial district (WBZ-TV) The Boston Globe reported that filming for the Christmas movie “Spirited” started back in July. The Apple TV+ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel was one prominent filming location. And according to The Patriot Ledger, crews also filmed holiday scenes inside Braintree’s South Shore Plaza this summer. “Spirited” is one of six productions underway in the state, according to the Massachusetts Film Office. Around Massachusetts, the presence of production trucks and film crews is a common sight as Hollywood continues to set up shop in the Bay State.    
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ Scribe Steve Kloves Tapped To Adapt ‘Northern Spy’ For Netflix With Stacey Sher Producing

EXCLUSIVE: After playing a part in making the Harry Potter franchise a multibillion-dollar global box office hit, screenwriter Steve Kloves has found a more adult adaptation to take on. Sources tell Deadline that he is set to adapt Flynn Berry’s New York Times bestseller Northern Spy for Netflix. Django Unchained producer Stacey Sher will produce. Kloves will also exec produce. The story is set in the midst of renewed sectarian violence in Northern Ireland and follows a woman who learns that her younger sister has not only been working for the IRA but also has become an MI5 informer. To protect her family, the older sister...
New Haven Register

Review: 'True Raiders' a fun read about true treasure hunt

“True Raiders” by Brad Ricca (St. Martin’s Press) For fans of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” there’s something just as exciting as seeing Indiana Jones swashbuckling his way through the jungles in search of treasure. That thing is hearing Dr. Henry Jones describe the history behind the Ark of the Covenant, and what makes it such a sought-after archeological find.
New Haven Register

'Hold Your Fire' Director Stefan Forbes on Gripping Police-Siege Documentary

“Hold Your Fire,” Stefan Forbes’ gripping new documentary, details a tense standoff between police and four young African American men at a sporting goods store in Brooklyn, N.Y. Though set in 1973, the issues that Forbes’ film probes, ones of racism, police brutality and gun violence, remain fiercely urgent. Though Forbes conceived of the documentary years ago, it took on an added resonance in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the wave of social activism that gripped the country in the summer of 2020.
Popculture

Legendary Jack Black Movie Rocks Its Way Into Netflix's Top 10

Netflix has added one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies to the catalog, and It's already made It Into the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, Is already sitting at number 6 on Netflix as fans are quickly remembering why the 2003 movie is such a classic.
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Hits Netflix's Top 10 as Forgotten Movie Resurfaces

Before Jennifer Lopez became known for hits like "If You Had My Love" and "I'm Real," the New York native was an in-demand actress. Lopez got her start in entertainment with a gig as a "Fly Girl" on the live sketch comedy series In Living Color but wanted more. She eventually landed the coveted role as Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Selena, but even creating Oscar buzz wasn't enough. Lopez wanted to be a singer but continued acting even as her music career picked up steam. Now, one of her nearly forgotten film roles is available for streaming on Netflix.
Marietta Daily Journal

Top 10 movies for fall 2021: Our hopes for streams and the cineplex, from Bond on down

While spring can really hang you up the most, as a great old song put it, autumn 2021 feels like an honorary spring in the making. Suspended cultural animation. Uncertain variants and a million separate, often competing comfort zones. Movie theaters have reopened, and people are going back, at least to some (much?) of what’s available, from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on down. Do the studios making those movies care? Or are they so invested in stocking their streaming platforms with new fish to fry to give much thought to the fate of the multiplex?
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 10 Throw Blankets Made for Movie Marathons

Integral to any good lounging experience is a throw blanket—you know, the kind you can fully wrap yourself up and comfortably spend a few hours in, horizontal on the sofa. With the weather cooling down and movie marathon season fast approaching, it's time to give your current couch companion a refresh. The right blanket is large enough to create a cozy cocoon, soft enough to rival your favorite sweats, and chic enough to double as decor. If tracking down this perfect piece sounds like a daunting task, we have good news: Each of these 10 options tick all the boxes. Happy lounging.
