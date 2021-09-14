CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

One Dead, Four Injured in Crash on Highway 101 in Mendocino County

ksro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA head on crash that happened between Ukiah and Willits has left one person dead and four others injured. The crash occurred late Sunday morning north of the Ridgewood Scale Facility on Highway 101. The CHP says the 29-year-old driver of an Acura Integra crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed into a Dodge Ram on the front driver sides. The Acura came to a stop while the Dodge flipped over after hitting a guard rail. The driver of the Acura was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the Dodge sustained major injuries. Three passengers in the Dodge, between the ages of 4 and 9, sustained minor injuries. The CHP are still investigating the cause of the crash but have ruled out drugs or alcohol.

