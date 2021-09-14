Kline & Specter Sues Phila., Healthcare Provider Over City's Policies for Housing Mentally Ill Prisoners

Kline & Specter sued the City of Philadelphia, the City of Philadelphia Department of Prisons, Corizon Health and other defendants Monday over policies for housing violent and mentally ill inmates. The suit, which pursues claims on behalf of a former inmate who was assaulted in his cell, accuses the city and corrections officials of failing to properly segregate prisoners with violent tendencies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04075, Hightower v. City Of Philadelphia et al.