Public Safety

September 11th Attack Led To Unprecedented Border Security Buildup, Changes In Daily Life

By Angela Kocherga
texasstandard.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attack led to the creation of the massive, cabinet-level Department of Homeland Security and disruptions in daily life for those who cross back and forth. An estimated $330 billion has been spent ramping up border security including doubling the size of the Border Patrol, now the largest law enforcement agency in the country. There’s also more technology for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at ports of entry who screen people and cargo entering the U.S. Additionally, drones, Black Hawk helicopters and a network of surveillance cameras help CBP keep an eye on the border. But twenty years later a question persists: are we safer?

