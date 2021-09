Nunn, Monk and THT figure to be a part of the Lakers' rotation, and with so much of the roster on the other side of 30, these three should have plenty of opportunity during the regular season. That should help coach Frank Vogel, who got his well-deserved contract extension this offseason, figure out which of them are ready for the playoffs. Nunn has had the biggest taste of the postseason, but he has flashed the ability to score only in the playoffs while not doing much of anything else.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO