The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Polls open in California as Newsom fights for job

--> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha--breaks down crying hysterically.

HAPPENING TODAY

*Cues my best impression of The Clash* — Should I stay or should I go?:

Voters in California will decide today whether Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) keeps his job in the state’s recall election.

The two questions on the ballot: “Whether Newsom should be recalled as governor and, if so, who should replace him.” https://bit.ly/3lpvtLS

Is Newsom likely to be recalled?: It’s not likely, but it certainly is possible.

How many candidates are gunning for his job: 46 candidates

Newsom’s biggest opponent — Larry Elder: https://cnn.it/3Cc6zGo

What time do the polls close: 8 p.m. PDT. https://nyti.ms/3EjX35A

If you’re wondering how the recall is happening: Basically, California is one of 20 states that allows its citizens to recall its governor. “Recall attempts are common in the state, but they rarely get on the ballot and even fewer succeed.” The Associated Press (AP) has a good explainer: https://bit.ly/3ltYJkK

If you’re wondering ~why~ the recall is happening: “Californians grew angry during the pandemic. Whipsaw stay-at-home orders by Newsom, crushing job losses from business closures, shuttered schools and the disruption of daily life soured just about everybody.” ^ Just read that AP explainer — it’s really helpful: https://bit.ly/3ltYJkK

WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY:

Via The Hill’s Niall Stanage, “Barring a major surprise, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will bat back a recall effort on Tuesday. Two recent polls have shown around 60 percent of California voters favor keeping Newsom in office. It’s a noticeable shift in a race that appeared much closer at the height of summer.” How the recall exposes the limit of Trump’s GOP: https://bit.ly/3nu88Lt

UMMM, *CLICK*:

“ 'Am I on drugs?' These 7 California recall moments had people wondering” The list from Politico: https://politi.co/3lshQeZ

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH TODAY:

From The Hill’s Max Greenwood: https://bit.ly/3lpvtLS

It's a *hot* Tuesday in D.C. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

IN CONGRESS

And poof, there it is again:

“A group of Senate Democrats unveiled new voting rights legislation on Tuesday in another attempt by the party to pass sweeping changes to federal elections in the face of a GOP filibuster.” https://bit.ly/2YMCE94

What’s in the bill: “The legislation builds on a framework proposed earlier this year by Manchin as well as the sweeping For the People Act, which was blocked in June by Senate Republicans.”

The names on the bill: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) released the bill. Co-sponsors include: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)”

Calling this ‘too many cooks’ even feels like I’m understating it:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Tensions are flaring among congressional Democrats amid growing red lines over the party’s $3.5 trillion spending plan.” https://bit.ly/3972hn6

Why the fights are escalating now: “The frustrations among Democrats, which have simmered for weeks, are boiling over as lawmakers return to Washington and immediately plunge into a debate over tax hikes to pay for the plan. The House Ways and Means Committee unveiled its tax proposals on Monday.”

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Casually wiggles away and hope no one notices:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Biden’s aggressive [new COVID-19 vaccine mandate] puts a spotlight on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a childhood polio survivor who has been outspoken in urging fellow Republicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.” https://bit.ly/3tNqacY

“McConnell’s advocacy for the vaccine sets him apart from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has done little to crack down on House GOP colleagues who spread misinformation about vaccines.”

How Biden’s mandate puts Republican leaders in a tough spot: https://bit.ly/3tNqacY

The White House says, ‘bring it!’:

Via The Hill’s Brett Samuels, President Biden seems to be embracing the clash with Republican governors over the vaccine mandates. https://bit.ly/3tHB1EZ

How so: “[Biden has vowed] to use executive powers to sidestep their opposition to mask and vaccine requirements in his efforts to get the pandemic under control.”

What to expect: https://bit.ly/3tHB1EZ

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 41,229,958

U.S. death toll: 662,378

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 380 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 775,168 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 331 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is in California and Colorado today. Vice President Harris is in Virginia this evening.

11:30 a.m. EDT: Two roll call votes in the Senate.

1:10 p.m. EDT: President Biden leaves Long Beach, Calif., and flies to Denver.

2:20 p.m. EDT: Two more roll call votes in the Senate.

4:50 p.m. EDT: President Biden visits the national Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colo.

5:30 p.m. EDT: Two more roll call votes in the Senate.

7:10 p.m. EDT: Vice President Harris participates in a “Terry for Virginia” campaign event in Great Falls, Va.

10:20 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

This morning: Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2Xgw3DL

1 p.m. EDT: Apple announces its new products. What to expect, via CNET: https://cnet.co/3nwGttB Apple event livestream: https://apple.co/3EgLEDW

1:30 p.m. EDT: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3A6nbhY

5:30 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on the infrastructure deal. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3An03M8

10 a.m. EDT Wednesday: Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, and former NCAA gymnast Maggie Nichols testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the abuse from doctor Larry Nassar. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3z9oM5w

