CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Greece rolls out new restrictions on unvaccinated

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nTTE_0bvmae8l00
© Getty

Greece will impose new restrictions including testing requirements and indoor venue bans on unvaccinated people as the country battles its fourth wave of COVID-19.

Unvaccinated individuals will no longer be permitted in cafes, restaurants or bars. They can enter some indoor spaces such as gyms, theaters and museums but only with proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 48 hours or proof that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months, according to The New York Times.

Unvaccinated employees who have not contracted the virus in the past six months will have to test weekly. If these employees work in industries like tourism or food services, they will be required to test at least twice a week. Bi-weekly testing will also be required for students, The New York Times reported.

All tests are at the unvaccinated person's own expense and cost 10 euros.

Only 55 percent of the population in Greece is fully vaccinated, according to data from a world vaccination tracker by The New York Times.

As Greek schools resumed classes on Monday, vaccination rates among children are of particular concern. Only 13 percent of children between the ages of 12 and 14 are fully vaccinated despite being eligible for shots, The New York Times reported.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Greece launches mandatory testing for unvaccinated workers

Greece on Monday introduced mandatory weekly testing for all unvaccinated workers as it struggles to boost vaccination rates that are lagging the European Union average.Public and private sector employees will have to pay for weekly tests or carry a vaccination certificate to gain access to their place of work, while unvaccinated children at high schools, which reopened Monday, are being given test kits distributed at government expense.Similar restrictions will also apply at sports stadiums, museums and archaeological sites, as well as indoor leisure areas like cinemas and restaurants.Some 56% of Greece’s residents have been fully vaccinated, while the average...
WORLD
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

More Americans lost to Covid-19 than 1918 flu pandemic

Despite a century of medical advances, more Americans have now died from Covid-19 than the number who succumbed to the 1918 flu pandemic, according to new data. The latest grim milestone comes as the country is experiencing a fourth-wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, with low vaccination uptake in many regions the main cause of death. Johns Hopkins University tracker showed 675,722 US coronavirus deaths as of Friday, which surpasses the 675,000 US deaths during the influenza outbreak that began in the last year of World War I. All told, some 50 million died worldwide in the flu pandemic -- sometimes inaccurately referred to as the "Spanish flu" -- making it the deadliest event in human history, according to epidemiologists.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#The New York Times#Greek
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
DALLAS, WV
PIX11

Vaccine religious exemptions: Where do different religions stand on COVID vaccinations?

(WSYR-TV) — Some people have been trying to avoid getting vaccinated against COVID-19 by requesting religious exemptions, but where do different religions actually stand on the COVID vaccine? On Thursday, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America released a statement on religious exemptions and the COVID-19 vaccine. His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, the highest clergy […]
RELIGION
KABC

Unvaccinated U.S. Travelers Face New Restrictions If Traveling To France

(Paris) — U.S. travelers who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus are facing new restrictions in France. The country now requires a negative COVID-19 test before traveling. That’s in addition to a seven day quarantine after entering France if the traveler has an essential reason for being there. This is after France moved the U.S. and Israel down to its “orange” list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Greece introduces mandatory weekly testing for unvaccinated workers

Greece introduced mandatory weekly testing for all unvaccinated workers as it struggles to boost vaccination rates that are lagging behind the European Union average. Public and private sector employees will have to pay for weekly tests or carry a vaccination certificate to gain access to their place of work, while unvaccinated children at secondary schools which reopened on Monday are being given test kits distributed at government expense.
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy