Greece rolls out new restrictions on unvaccinated

Greece will impose new restrictions including testing requirements and indoor venue bans on unvaccinated people as the country battles its fourth wave of COVID-19.

Unvaccinated individuals will no longer be permitted in cafes, restaurants or bars. They can enter some indoor spaces such as gyms, theaters and museums but only with proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past 48 hours or proof that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months, according to The New York Times.

Unvaccinated employees who have not contracted the virus in the past six months will have to test weekly. If these employees work in industries like tourism or food services, they will be required to test at least twice a week. Bi-weekly testing will also be required for students, The New York Times reported.

All tests are at the unvaccinated person's own expense and cost 10 euros.

Only 55 percent of the population in Greece is fully vaccinated, according to data from a world vaccination tracker by The New York Times.

As Greek schools resumed classes on Monday, vaccination rates among children are of particular concern. Only 13 percent of children between the ages of 12 and 14 are fully vaccinated despite being eligible for shots, The New York Times reported.