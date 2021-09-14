'Handful' of Saints offensive coaches test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Week 2 vs. Panthers, per report
The New Orleans Saints are coming off of a dominant 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, but they are reportedly dealing with a small COVID-19 outbreak heading into Week 2. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Saints have had a "handful of offensive coaches" test positive for the coronavirus. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that all of the coaches who tested positive are vaccinated.www.cbssports.com
