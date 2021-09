Mayor Gary Christenson, City Council President Neal Anderson and Ward 5 City Councillor Barbara Murphy were on hand when longtime Malden resident Marion Desmond was recognized for a Lifetime Achievement Award! Marion has made Malden her home for more than 50 years where she and her husband, Kenneth, raised their two children. She has spent her lifetime giving back and helping others. Whether working as a school nurse, volunteering at food pantries, singing in the church choir, or serving as a member of the North Shore Black Women’s Association, Marion has had a tremendous impact on our community. Marion’s son, Appeals Court Judge Ken Desmond, was also in attendance along with many of her nearest and dearest friends.

MALDEN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO