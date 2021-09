The Biden administration asked a federal court on Tuesday to take swift action and block enforcement of Texas's new "unprecedented" abortion law. The Justice Department filed an emergency motion in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas requesting either a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction to impede the law, which allows individuals to bring a civil action against anyone who performs or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks of gestation.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO