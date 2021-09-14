CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Purple Pulpit S1 E2: Is Zimmer a Goner? – 10 Minutes

By Mike Woldum
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Mike Zimmer still be coaching the Vikings a year from now?. Radio personality and comic Bryan Miller, former Pioneer Press columnist Brian Murphy, and BS Show host and former KQ Morning Show member Bob Sansevere dive into that hot topic after the Vikings’ season-opening loss in Cincinnati. Miller, Murphy,...

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

