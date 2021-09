The New Orleans Saints were reported to be in the market for a cornerback, and they have finally struck a deal to bring one with starting experience to their lineup. On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Houston Texans were trading cornerback Bradley Roby to the Saints. What New Orleans is sending Houston in return for Roby was not reported, as the deal was still being finalized.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO