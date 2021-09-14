US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

8. All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997)

www.ourmidland.com

Related
Popculture

Netflix's New 'Nightmare Vacation' Movie Hits the Top 10 Movie Chart

Netlfix's latest batch of new releases on Friday included Prey, a German horror film written and directed by Thomas Sieben. The 87-minute movie has already found a wide audience outside Germany thanks to its release on the streaming platform. It now sits at number five on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart, behind Kate, Worth, An Unfinished Live, and Afterlife of the Party.
MOVIES
/Film

The 10 Apple TV+ Movies That Justify A Subscription

Now that we've accepted that we're all going to drown in an endless sea of streaming options, apps, and a whole lot of plus signs, it's time to enjoy our fate and just keep swimming. Apple TV+ has made a name for itself with popular shows like "Ted Lasso" and "Central Park," but the streaming service's original movie selection is nothing to scoff at.
MOVIES
Variety

China Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Slips to Second, Obscured by ‘Cloudy Mountain’

“Free Guy” has retained enough charm to stay at second in China in its fourth weekend in theaters, but it slid in just a mere hair ahead of Chinese titles setting themselves up for box office success over the current Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. The 20th Century Studios film starring Ryan Reynolds grossed $4.8 million in the three days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, bringing its China cumulative so far up to $85.1 million, according to data from  consultancy Artisan Gateway. Surpassing “Free Guy” to score first this weekend was new release “Cloudy Mountain” from China Film Co. The effects-heavy disaster film grossed...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Village Detective: A Song Cycle’ Review: Bill Morrison Finds Fresh Angles on a Half-Forgotten Mystery

Bill Morrison makes movies out of fragments of other movies, giving new life to ghostly scraps of an earlier time. Whereas most film conservationists aspire to restoring lost and degraded films to their original glory, Morrison sees beauty in the decay — the underlying premise of his mesmerizing avant-garde super-cut “Decasia,” released in 2002, and a key attraction of his latest collage feature, “The Village Detective: A Song Cycle,” which spends long minutes projecting what remains of four reels of celluloid recovered from the Atlantic by an Icelandic fishing trawler. A decade after “Decasia,” Morrison reached even wider recognition with “Dawson...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 Mighty Orphans#Skateboarding#Jungle#Stillwater 9#The Truffle Hunters 8
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
twincitieslive.com

9/10 Movie Trip

Paul McGuire Grimes from Paul’s Trip to the Movies shares his reviews for this week!. EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE (in theaters now, Amazon Prime 9/17) The musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has won over audiences in the West End and has now been adapted for the big screen. The art of drag has exploded over the last decade thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race. It’s hitting a younger and younger audience including Jamie from Sheffield, England. The movie and its staged version are based on the true story of Jamie New, played by Max Harwood, who is celebrating his 16th birthday. It also happens to be career day at school where Jamie envisions himself being a celebrated performer, model, and drag queen. He’s relentlessly teased at school, and yet, Jamie finds himself driven even further to be his true authentic self. He decides to attend his prom in drag causing quite the uproar. His best friend Pritti, drag mentor Miss Loco Chanelle, and his mom all inspire him down his road to being a drag queen.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 13

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Sept. 13 brought in two new shows to take over the top spots over the weekend. In first is the action drama Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin with only 24 hours to live... so she spends her final day getting revenge! At No. 2 is the German thriller Prey, about a group of guys on a bachelor party camping trip that goes very, very wrong when they get hunted by strangers. Also new is the No. 9 film Firedrake the Silver Dragon, a kids movie about, you guessed it, dragons. In a return to normalcy, Afterlife of the Party dropped all the way from No. 1 to No. 7 over the weekend.
MOVIES
whdh.com

Boston street transformed into holiday scene in NYC as part of movie set

BOSTON (WHDH) - Part of Boston’s Financial District has turned into a winter wonderland on the last day of summer amid filming for a holiday movie. Devonshire Street was transformed into New York City for what appeared to be a movie set for the upcoming Apple TV film “Spirited,” which features Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ Scribe Steve Kloves Tapped To Adapt ‘Northern Spy’ For Netflix With Stacey Sher Producing

EXCLUSIVE: After playing a part in making the Harry Potter franchise a multibillion-dollar global box office hit, screenwriter Steve Kloves has found a more adult adaptation to take on. Sources tell Deadline that he is set to adapt Flynn Berry’s New York Times bestseller Northern Spy for Netflix. Django Unchained producer Stacey Sher will produce. Kloves will also exec produce. The story is set in the midst of renewed sectarian violence in Northern Ireland and follows a woman who learns that her younger sister has not only been working for the IRA but also has become an MI5 informer. To protect her family, the older sister...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Legendary Jack Black Movie Rocks Its Way Into Netflix's Top 10

Netflix has added one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies to the catalog, and It's already made It Into the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, Is already sitting at number 6 on Netflix as fans are quickly remembering why the 2003 movie is such a classic.
MOVIES
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Best Swashbuckler Movies

Although Hammer was best known for their horror films, Captain Clegg (1962) falls into one of studio’s more left-field sidelines: historical romances. Given their overseas reputation, and slim budgets, these tended to emphasise brutality over exciting action scenes, but Captain Clegg, directed by Peter Graham Scott, is a refreshing exception, being a swashbuckling adventure with a touch of christmassy ghost story.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Hits Netflix's Top 10 as Forgotten Movie Resurfaces

Before Jennifer Lopez became known for hits like "If You Had My Love" and "I'm Real," the New York native was an in-demand actress. Lopez got her start in entertainment with a gig as a "Fly Girl" on the live sketch comedy series In Living Color but wanted more. She eventually landed the coveted role as Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Selena, but even creating Oscar buzz wasn't enough. Lopez wanted to be a singer but continued acting even as her music career picked up steam. Now, one of her nearly forgotten film roles is available for streaming on Netflix.
MOVIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Top 10 movies for fall 2021: Our hopes for streams and the cineplex, from Bond on down

While spring can really hang you up the most, as a great old song put it, autumn 2021 feels like an honorary spring in the making. Suspended cultural animation. Uncertain variants and a million separate, often competing comfort zones. Movie theaters have reopened, and people are going back, at least to some (much?) of what’s available, from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on down. Do the studios making those movies care? Or are they so invested in stocking their streaming platforms with new fish to fry to give much thought to the fate of the multiplex?
MOVIES
94.5 KATS

The 10 Most Convincing Movie Accents

A great film actor fully commits to his or her role, right down to their physicality, mannerisms, and of course, the way they speak. While many of today’s most recognized actors hail from all over the world, quite a few have had career-making turns playing foreign roles. That is, characters who have a different accent than the one the actor speaks in naturally, off-camera. In these cases, an authentic dialect is a key element that can make or break a performance. And while there have been several cases where an actor’s accent misses the mark, there are many others where the actor accurately represents his or her character’s dialect on screen.
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to Stream on Disney Plus on ‘Disney Plus Day’ in November

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” from Marvel Studios will hit Disney Plus on Nov. 12 — along with a slew of other new content — as part of a celebration of the two-year anniversary of the streamer’s launch. The first Disney Plus Day marks the date the streaming service first bowed in 2019 in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. Additional content set to debut Nov. 12 on Disney Plus worldwide includes film “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, available to all subscribers (after being available under its $30 early-access pricing); the premiere of Disney Plus original...
MOVIES

