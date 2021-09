Indonesian ISP Dwi Tunggal Putra (DTP) has selected Hughes Network Systems JUPITER System platform to deploy satellite connectivity across 1,400 rural locations. DTP joins more than half a dozen other operators that have implemented the Hughes JUPITER platform across thousands of cellular backhaul and Internet access sites to support the LC1 and LC2 broadband initiatives of BAKTI, a division of the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Information. The DTP implementation includes a JUPITER gateway and terminals powering service on the KTSAT 7 (KT7) satellite and will bring broadband across Indonesia and into Papua, a part of the country that has lagged in connectivity.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO